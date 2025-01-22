Experts warn: Common perfumes and room fresheners could harm fertility, offer safer alternatives

HYDERABAD: After spending hours doing your makeup or arranging your room, it often feels incomplete without the final spray — whether it’s a perfume or a room freshener. Only when that little scent hits our nostrils do we feel truly ready or satisfied. But be careful, warn experts. Some room fresheners and perfumes could potentially affect hormonal balance and fertility in both men and women.

How, you ask? Many of us expect perfumes to last long. To achieve this, manufacturers often use chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), oxynols, formaldehydes, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), synthetic fragrances, and synthetic musks. “These substances, known as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), can interfere with the body’s hormones by mimicking or blocking natural hormones, leading to imbalances,” explained Dr M Rajini, consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills.

Link between hormonal disruption and fertility

According to Dr Rajini, when hormones are disrupted, it can affect a woman’s menstrual cycle, ovulation, and overall reproductive health, potentially leading to irregular periods, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or endometriosis — all of which can hinder conception. EDCs can also damage egg quality and make the uterus less prepared for pregnancy, increasing the risk of miscarriage.

Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, regional medical head & fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility, highlighted that hormones play a crucial role in fertility by sending precise messages to various organs.

“When chemicals found in fragrances disrupt this balance, these messages can be altered, delayed, or stopped altogether. Disruptions caused by these chemicals can damage ovarian follicles, impair egg development, and hinder the production of essential hormones like estrogen and progesterone,” she said.

For men, exposure to these chemicals can lower sperm quality and count, and even cause DNA damage in sperms, negatively affecting embryo development and fertility outcomes. Couples undergoing IVF treatments are particularly at risk, as exposure to high concentrations of these chemicals has been linked to failed IVF cycles and miscarriages.