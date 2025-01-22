Menopause and sleep deprivation: a dangerous mix for women's heart health

HYDERABAD: It is a golden period in your life — you’ve reached great heights on the corporate ladder, your children are all grown up and flying away from the nest, and your wallet is heavier than it used to be. But some days are difficult…you feel tired, have waves of emotions, and get hot flashes. Well, though menopause is a natural order of things for a woman between the ages of 45 and 55, let’s face it — it’s not an easy journey.

But what makes this journey even tougher is if you deprive yourself of ample sleep, which makes you more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

What are CVDs?

The World Health Organisation defines CVDs as a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. These include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and a slew of other ailments.

“While people of all age groups and genders are susceptible to heart diseases these days, a woman who has undergone menopause is at a high risk of developing CVDs — especially if she doesn’t get enough sleep,” explains Dr Syed Akram Ali, senior consultant interventional cardiologist, heart failure specialist, and director of Intensive Coronary Care at Renova Century Hospitals. He further adds, “What is ‘enough sleep’? Well, the American Heart Association states that 7-9 hours of sleep every night is a must.”

Lack of sleep kills

Every woman’s body has luteinizing hormones (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormones (FSH), which play key roles in the menstrual cycle. “Post-menopause, LH and FSH hormones increase while estrogen decreases. The excess FSH hormones and low estrogen are linked to abnormal cholesterol metabolism. This accelerates what is called atherosclerosis,” the doctor points out. He elaborates on the condition, saying, “From the time you are born, the process of atherosclerosis starts. Now, this is a condition where cholesterol slowly deposits in the arteries over the years. It is a natural process but lack of sleep exacerbates the condition, thereby increasing the risk of CVDs.”

Lack of sleep can also lead to hypertension, where the pressure in your blood vessels is too high. “The autonomic nervous system, which comprises the sympathetic and parasympathetic tones, is what keeps the body in check. When there is a lack of sleep, the sympathetic tone increases, making the heart rate rise and causing the arteries to get stiff over time. This leads to hypertension, which, again, can cause CVDs,” says Dr Syed.