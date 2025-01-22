Menopause and sleep deprivation: a dangerous mix for women's heart health

HYDERABAD: It is a golden period in your life — you’ve reached great heights on the corporate ladder, your children are all grown up and flying away from the nest, and your wallet is heavier than it used to be. But some days are difficult…you feel tired, have waves of emotions, and get hot flashes. Well, though menopause is a natural order of things for a woman between the ages of 45 and 55, let’s face it — it’s not an easy journey.
But what makes this journey even tougher is if you deprive yourself of ample sleep, which makes you more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
What are CVDs?
The World Health Organisation defines CVDs as a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. These include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and a slew of other ailments.
“While people of all age groups and genders are susceptible to heart diseases these days, a woman who has undergone menopause is at a high risk of developing CVDs — especially if she doesn’t get enough sleep,” explains Dr Syed Akram Ali, senior consultant interventional cardiologist, heart failure specialist, and director of Intensive Coronary Care at Renova Century Hospitals. He further adds, “What is ‘enough sleep’? Well, the American Heart Association states that 7-9 hours of sleep every night is a must.”
Lack of sleep kills
Every woman’s body has luteinizing hormones (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormones (FSH), which play key roles in the menstrual cycle. “Post-menopause, LH and FSH hormones increase while estrogen decreases. The excess FSH hormones and low estrogen are linked to abnormal cholesterol metabolism. This accelerates what is called atherosclerosis,” the doctor points out. He elaborates on the condition, saying, “From the time you are born, the process of atherosclerosis starts. Now, this is a condition where cholesterol slowly deposits in the arteries over the years. It is a natural process but lack of sleep exacerbates the condition, thereby increasing the risk of CVDs.”
Lack of sleep can also lead to hypertension, where the pressure in your blood vessels is too high. “The autonomic nervous system, which comprises the sympathetic and parasympathetic tones, is what keeps the body in check. When there is a lack of sleep, the sympathetic tone increases, making the heart rate rise and causing the arteries to get stiff over time. This leads to hypertension, which, again, can cause CVDs,” says Dr Syed.
The doctor, who treats many female patients too, gives an example. “Let’s say that a woman aged 55 sleeps late every night for a prolonged period of time. What happens is that in the morning and through the course of the day, she is tired and tends to crave unhealthy food. Imagine it like a row of falling dominoes; overeating — diabetes and obesity — a slew of CVDs,” he points out.
He underscores that women who have undergone menopause should consult their gynaecologist for advise. Dr M Rajini, consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals, explains that in midlife, hormonal changes due to menopause can disrupt sleep patterns.
“Women in midlife are already navigating hormonal shifts that can affect metabolism and vascular health, making them even more vulnerable to CVDs,” she says, adding, “When women don’t get quality sleep, they have higher levels of stress hormones, inflammation, and changes in blood pressure. These factors can significantly strain the heart over time.”
Tackling sleep issues
The gynaecologist stresses on addressing sleep issues at an early stage. “Simple strategies like creating a calming bedtime routine, managing stress, and discussing hormone-related sleep problems with your gynaecologist can go a long way. For some women, medical therapies or lifestyle adjustments may be necessary to restore restful sleep. If you’re finding it hard to sleep well, don’t overlook it. A restful night is an investment in your heart and overall well-being,” she concludes.