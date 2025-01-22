Rs 40 lakh water fountain inaugurated at Narayanaguda

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said beautification works have been taken up in earnest to develop the city. She said that steps have been taken to see the beautification works with an artistic perspective for the people of the city and tourists coming to Hyderabad.

In various areas of the city, flyovers, central medians and junctions have been identified for beautification. Artistic sculptures, innovative themes, junction improvement, paintings that inspire the youth and children and other beautification works have been taken up at parks, she added.

Vijayalaxmi said the state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 149 crore for six zones in order to make Hyderabad the most beautified city in the country. About 224 beautification works have been undertaken in the six zones at an estimated cost of Rs 149.84 crore.