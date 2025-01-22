Rs 40 lakh water fountain inaugurated at Narayanaguda

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurated the beautification works undertaken at the cost of Rs 87.60 lakh at the YMCA intersection in Narayanguda on Tuesday.
A water fountain, built for Rs 40 lakh, was inaugurated under the flyover at Narayanaguda Junction. The flyover lighting works were undertaken at a cost of Rs 10.60 lakh and the YMCA intersection was decorated with electric lights costing Rs 37 lakh.
Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said beautification works have been taken up in earnest to develop the city. She said that steps have been taken to see the beautification works with an artistic perspective for the people of the city and tourists coming to Hyderabad.
In various areas of the city, flyovers, central medians and junctions have been identified for beautification. Artistic sculptures, innovative themes, junction improvement, paintings that inspire the youth and children and other beautification works have been taken up at parks, she added.
Vijayalaxmi said the state government has sanctioned a total of Rs 149 crore for six zones in order to make Hyderabad the most beautified city in the country. About 224 beautification works have been undertaken in the six zones at an estimated cost of Rs 149.84 crore.