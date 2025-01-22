Skin secrets hidden in seeds

HYDERABAD: If someone told you the secret to glowing and healthy skin was hidden in a handful of seeds, you might think it’s too simple to be true. But according to experts, seeds like flax, chia, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame are tiny powerhouses that can transform your skin from the inside out. Packed with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and antioxidants, these little additions can make a big difference.

“Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3s and antioxidants, which calm inflammation, keep your skin hydrated, and slow ageing,” says Dr Jyoti Chabria, founder and director of Nutriline - The Wellness Centre, Hyderabad. These nutrients don’t just help your skin stay smooth; they also improve elasticity, keeping it firm and youthful. Dr Chabria explains, “Omega-3s in flax and chia seeds nourish skin cells, making your skin firm, elastic, and wrinkle-resistant.”

Chia seeds are just as impressive, especially if your skin feels dry. “Chia seeds are rich in omega-3s and absorb water, keeping your skin plump and hydrated,” she adds. The moisture-locking properties of chia seeds make them a natural way to keep skin supple and soft.

Sunflower seeds, on the other hand, have a knack for giving your skin a radiant glow.

Dr N Bhavana, a consultant dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlights their benefits, “Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects against free radical damage. These nutrients help maintain skin elasticity, reduce signs of ageing, and support overall skin health.” She explains that this nutrient, along with selenium, supports collagen production, which reduces fine lines and helps maintain skin firmness.

Pumpkin seeds are the go-to option for acne or oily skin. “Pumpkin seeds have zinc and Vitamin E, which heal your skin, balance oil, and keep acne at bay,” says Dr Chabria. Zinc, she notes, is particularly helpful in regulating oil production and preventing clogged pores. Dr Bhavana agrees, adding, “Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and help regulate oil production and prevent clogged pores. Omega-3s and antioxidants repair skin cells, calming irritation and reducing stress-induced breakouts.”

Sesame seeds, though often overlooked, are a surprising ally in combating wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. “Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of Vitamin E and sesamol, which protect your skin from wrinkles and UV damage,” explains

Dr Chabria. The antioxidants in sesame and pumpkin seeds also work wonders in making dark spots fade and brightening your overall complexion.