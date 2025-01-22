Spiritual fervour and devotion at maha kumbh mela 2025 captured in prayagraj

HYDERABAD: Har Har Mahadev, Har Har Mahadev…” chants echo through Prayagraj as the vibrations of positivity, peace, and spirituality pervade the atmosphere. TNIE lensman Vinay Madapu captures the beautifully serene Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 — sadhus blessing hordes of devotees and pilgrims, all eager to experience the presence of God.

Tourists watching the processions and colours in awe, their jaws dropping at the sheer magnitude of pomp and devotion at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

And every time a Kumbh Mela takes place, the spiritual fervour is at an all-time high. Rajendra Parvatikar, a long-time attendee of the event, says, “My uncle, Swamy Parvatikar, was a baba here and was widely respected by many people.

The crowd this time has grown immensely and the arrangements are simply perfect. You will certainly absorb so much positive energy. And when you take a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the feeling is indescribable.”

Rajendra adds that a tent — called Raghavendra Swamy Mission (Veena Baba Tent) — was bestowed on Swamy Parvatikar 50 years ago. He further states, “The tent is usually given to very important sadhus. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people would gather and sing bhajans here and Swamy ji would do yoga asanas.”