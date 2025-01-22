Student ends life on railway tracks

HYDERABAD: A second-year Intermediate student, Darshan Bhargavi, died by suicide on the railway tracks near Jamia Osmania on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Bhargavi, 17, was a student at AMS College. Preliminary probe revealed that Bhargavi was speaking to her boyfriend until around 3 am. She called him again while on the railway tracks, informing him of her intention to end her life.

He immediately alerted Bhargavi’s roommates and other friends. However, they were unable to reach in time. She ended up getting mowed down by a passing train.

A case has been registered and the probe is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)