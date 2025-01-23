Amazon Web Services announces investment of Rs 60,000 crore in Telangana at World Economic Forum in Davos

HYDERABAD: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has decided to invest Rs 60,000 crore in Telangana according to an announcement made at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in Davos on Thursday.

​"Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu had a major breakthrough in their meeting senior executives from Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the World Economic Forum 2025, when the tech behemoth agreed to invest Rs 60,000 crore in data centres in Telangana," a release from Telangana Chief Minister's Office said. The AWS was represented by Michael Punke, vice-president of Global Public Policy.

The​y discussed the Telangana government’s supportive role in creating a welcoming environment for establishing data center infrastructure in the state and the strategic importance of the state for AWS’s operations in India. Telangana is an integral component of AWS’s strategy in India.

AWS will be expanding its data centres in Hyderabad in a big way with plans for fresh investment of around Rs 60​,000 crore. With this AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including AI in the future​, the official release from CMO said.

AWS had earlier announced to invest USD 4.4 billion by 2030 to develop its cloud infrastructure in Telangana. AWS has so far developed three sites in the state with an investment of around USD1 billion. These three centres are already operational.

AWS has requested the government to facilitate the allocation of additional land for their expansion plans, to which the government agreed. Amazon, with its expansion plans, is committed to supporting the digital ambitions of Telangana​, the release said.

Hailing the major investment decision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said​: "we are delighted with the growth of confidence of global businesses like Amazon to ​make a huge investment as never before in our state now. The efforts of the last one year have truly borne fruit. This is TelanganaRising vision at work.”

​IT Minister Sridhar Babu said that with this deal, Hyderabad ​was set to be recognised as​ the hub of Data Centres ​of India and an undisputed leader in the space.