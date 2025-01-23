AWCS turns saviour of birds struck down by nylon manja in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The vibrant colours dotting the city skies during Sankranti mask a darker reality. Nylon manja, the string used for kite-flying, is a death knell for birds, which are left nursing injuries after the festival of kites or succumb to them.

A Hyderabad-based NGO Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), active for the past six years, has stepped up to address this growing menace. The NGO’s Bird Rehabilitation and Awareness Centre is located on the outskirts of the city. When TNIE visited the centre in Bomanakunta, volunteers were treating the birds that fell victim to the deadly grip of the sharp nylon string.

“Our typical manja rescue involves climbing trees or using telescopic poles to free birds safely without worsening their injuries,” founder of AWCS Pradeep Nair told TNIE, adding that they ensure the birds are not forcibly pulled down from the tree as it could give them grievous wounds.

“Instead, we use custom equipment and secure the birds with nets,” he added.

Rising numbers

Pradeep noted that there has been a rise in the number of birds rescued and killed by the manja. “Areas like Kukatpally and Secunderabad see more manja usage compared to Hyderabad’s core regions like Dhoolpet,” he said.

The nylon manja, used in kite battles, has emerged as a silent killer in the skies, giving a difficult time to birds in their fight for survival.

“Our centre also has a pre-release unit where we test their flight before releasing them back into their natural habitats. Every release feels like a small victory,” Pradeep said.

When asked about rescue experience of the organisation, he, “One night, we rescued a black kite (a raptor) trapped on an 80-ft tower shadowed by creepers. After ten days at the rehabilitation centre, it regained its strength. When we released it, its partner bird emerged from the tower and they began hovering together before returning to their nest. That reunion was magical, and it reminded us why we do this work.”