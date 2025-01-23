Call for digital safety

HYDERABAD: In an era where people are more active in the virtual world, ‘cybercrime’ is a word we hear far too often. But for Samskriti Konduru, a Class 8 student from Hyderabad Public School, this isn’t just another topic — it’s a call to action. While her peers are busy with their academics, Samskriti has chosen to tackle real-world issues affecting her age group with an innovative approach called Kriyate Edutech.

Origin of Kriyate Edutech

The journey of building Kriyate Edutech began in 2024, and after 10 months of research, trials, and development, the platform was officially launched two months ago by Samskriti and her sister Prakriti.

Kriyate Edutech is an innovative platform designed to address the silent fears and challenges teens face daily. Their flagship offering is an interactive chatbot aimed at equipping teenagers and others with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about online safety, substance abuse, and more. Partnering with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), they have recently launched courses that exclusively focus on digital safety and drug-free wellness.

“The chatbot is designed as if I were talking to my best friend, helping them navigate tough situations. Two things this course inculcates are resistance and resilience — whether you’re already in a situation or trying not to get into one,” says Samskriti, adding, “It’s not just about sharing information — it’s about helping them understand and empowering them.”

How does it work?

Students can visit cybersafekid.com or kriyated.com to explore two key courses — Digital Safety and Wellness, and Drug-Free Wellness, each comprising about four to five modules. These courses are structured around the ASK model — Attitude, Skills, and Knowledge — and include pre-tests to assess existing knowledge, interactive chatbot-driven activities for hands-on learning, and post-tests to measure progress and understanding. After successfully completing the course, students receive a certificate from the TGANB.

“We’ve also partnered with the TGANB to soon introduce QR codes in schools. Students can scan these codes to access the platform instantly,” she reveals.