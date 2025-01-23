Call for digital safety

HYDERABAD: In an era where people are more active in the virtual world, ‘cybercrime’ is a word we hear far too often. But for Samskriti Konduru, a Class 8 student from Hyderabad Public School, this isn’t just another topic — it’s a call to action. While her peers are busy with their academics, Samskriti has chosen to tackle real-world issues affecting her age group with an innovative approach called Kriyate Edutech.
Origin of Kriyate Edutech
The journey of building Kriyate Edutech began in 2024, and after 10 months of research, trials, and development, the platform was officially launched two months ago by Samskriti and her sister Prakriti.
Kriyate Edutech is an innovative platform designed to address the silent fears and challenges teens face daily. Their flagship offering is an interactive chatbot aimed at equipping teenagers and others with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about online safety, substance abuse, and more. Partnering with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), they have recently launched courses that exclusively focus on digital safety and drug-free wellness.
“The chatbot is designed as if I were talking to my best friend, helping them navigate tough situations. Two things this course inculcates are resistance and resilience — whether you’re already in a situation or trying not to get into one,” says Samskriti, adding, “It’s not just about sharing information — it’s about helping them understand and empowering them.”
How does it work?
Students can visit cybersafekid.com or kriyated.com to explore two key courses — Digital Safety and Wellness, and Drug-Free Wellness, each comprising about four to five modules. These courses are structured around the ASK model — Attitude, Skills, and Knowledge — and include pre-tests to assess existing knowledge, interactive chatbot-driven activities for hands-on learning, and post-tests to measure progress and understanding. After successfully completing the course, students receive a certificate from the TGANB.
“We’ve also partnered with the TGANB to soon introduce QR codes in schools. Students can scan these codes to access the platform instantly,” she reveals.
Samskriti KonduruA personal spark
The idea for Kriyate came from Samskriti’s own experiences and observations of cyber scams, drug abuse, and excessive screen time, which are common among teenagers. “I’ve attended so many lectures about online safety and harmful behaviours, but I often felt misunderstood,” the 14-year-old recalls, adding, “It got me thinking — how would I want to learn about these topics? How could I ensure that my friends feel genuinely supported?”
Her answer was to create a platform that is both personal and effective. “The golden rule I follow is — treat others the way you want to be treated yourself,” she says.
Overcoming challenges
The road to Kriyate’s success wasn’t without challenges. Early versions of the programme, which relied on videos and audio recordings, didn’t resonate with students. “We surveyed 100 students, and they told us it felt like any other course. It didn’t make the impact we wanted,” Samskriti explains.
This setback forced her team to rethink their approach. The turning point came when Samskriti realised how comfortable teens are with casual online conversations. “That’s when the idea of a chatbot clicked. It felt natural and relatable, just like talking to a friend online,” she shares.
The role of collaboration
Samskriti explains that building Kriyate was a team effort. The team collaborated with NGOs, government departments, and subject matter experts to refine their approach.
“It took a lot of passion, love, and time management,” she says. She credits her family, subject matter experts, and NGOs like the Edistys Foundation for their unwavering support. “We conducted meticulous research to ensure the content was authentic and impactful,” Samskriti explains.
Local leadership and government initiatives were also sources of inspiration. “Hats off to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TGANB head Sandeep Shandilya. Their campaigns inspired me to contribute in my own way,” she says.
Her mother, IPS Sumathi, played a pivotal role in connecting the team with TGNAB, and months of pitching and refining the concept followed. “It wasn’t easy, but it was very fun and worth every moment,” she reflects.
Achievements & learnings
While Kriyate is one of Samskriti’s most notable accomplishments, it’s far from her first. She has participated in national-level competitions like TCS iON and HCL Jigsaw, earning accolades along the way. But for her, personal achievements hold equal importance. She expresses, “I deeply cherish my supportive friend group. My communication skills have helped me reach where I am today.”
Indeed, Samskriti is wise beyond her years. She states, “I’ve learned that age is never a boundary — it’s all about passion and dedication. When you truly care about something, you make time for it, and you give it your all.”