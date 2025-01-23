Drone dynamics

HYDERABAD: Who doesn’t enjoy entertainment in this era? Be it a weekday or the weekend, if you get an opportunity to witness something exciting, you just take it! And drone shows are all the rage right now; the fascinating way these gravity-defying robots hover above us, capturing everything…it’s nothing short of magical. But what really goes into putting up a spectacular show? Sarita Ahlawat, MD, co-founder BotLab Dynamics, which did a special drone show for singer Piyush Mishra’s concert, speaks to CE about drone shows, the technicalities, and more.

Tell us about drone shows.

Many team members are huge fans of Piyush Mishra, so when the opportunity to collaborate with his tour came up, it felt like a natural fit. Having already delivered numerous concert drone shows in the past, we know firsthand how these performances elevate the entire audience experience. The reactions we receive from the crowd — seeing their excitement as our technology enhances the live performance — are what continue to drive our passion for what we do.

When did you start doing drone shows?

While our core expertise is in drone manufacturing, BotLab Dynamics has been actively engaged in both defence and entertainment sectors. Our primary focus is on swarm technology, enabling multiple drones to fly autonomously and in coordination to form intricate designs in the sky. BotLab’s journey into drone light shows began after more than seven years of R&D focused on UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) applications.

Our debut performance in this vertical came in January 2022, when we set the record for India’s largest drone light show, with 1,000 drones at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Beating Retreat ceremony, making India the fourth nation globally to host a show of this magnitude.

We’ve had the privilege of delivering over 200 shows to date, covering a broad spectrum of events; some notable performances include concerts for Alan Walker and Karan Aujla, as well as participation in iconic festivals like Mysuru Dasara, Ayodhya Deepotsav, and so on.