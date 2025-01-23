INTERVIEW | ‘My sitar is my love’: Sitarist Anoushka Shankar

HYDERABAD: Anoushka Shankar — does the masterful sitarist and daughter of the great Pandit Ravi Shankar really need an introduction? For the past 30 years, she has rendered melodious tunes with an unparalleled perfection. And now, she has made India proud by being nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards. In an exclusive interaction with CE, she speaks about her journey and the experiences that brought her this far in life.

Excerpts

How does it feel to get nominated for the Grammys?

It feels lovely when the work you put so much effort into is recognised. Though I developed a perspective over the years that awards and nominations are not true indicators of my work, the Grammy nomination feels really good and is exciting!

Take us through your journey.

I started performing when I was 13. At 16, I started making albums. The experience of doing this as a teenager was very nerve-racking because I was still finding myself and my voice. But as a woman in my 40s now, I feel like I have a lot more ownership of my career. The whole process of how I make music and manage my career has completely evolved and changed.

How do you think the music industry has evolved over the years?

In India, there has been a huge shift over the last decade in terms of opening spaces for different kinds of music. This is really good. Globally, there was no digital streaming when I started making music; people bought CDs and cassettes, and this was really exciting because you could reach people directly. Well, I have seen a lot of good and bad but there has definitely been a lot of change.

Have you tried playing other instruments apart from sitar?

I played sitar and piano throughout my childhood and teenage years. Then I made the decision to focus on the sitar. But when I am in the recording studio, I still play the piano.