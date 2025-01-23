INTERVIEW| Weaves of culture: Creative director of Frontier Raas Gaurang Batra

HYDERABAD: Spanning a legacy of over 70 years, Frontier Raas was founded by Bansilal Batra in the North-West Frontier Province (present-day Pakistan) with the vision of showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through exquisite craftsmanship. Decades later, this vision remains steadfast, standing tall in the ever-evolving fashion industry.

The brand’s Banjara Hills outlet recently played host to ‘Shringar Shrinkhala,’ a thought-provoking event which explores the cultural significance of dressing up in India, with a special emphasis on the saree. The event featured a captivating panel discussion moderated by culturist Akshat Kapoor. The panel included philanthropist Pinky Reddy, celebrity yoga enthusiast Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, singer Vidya Shah, and Gaurang Batra, creative director of Frontier Raas. On the sidelines of this engaging dialogue, CE spoke with Gaurang Batra.

Tell us about Frontier Raas.

Frontier Raas is all about celebrating India’s textile heritage. We started way back in 1954 and have grown into a leading name in ethnic wear. What makes us special is how we mix traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Whether it’s a bride looking for her dream saree or someone hunting for something timeless, our pieces are designed to make every occasion special.

How is Hyderabad as a market for you?

Hyderabad is amazing! The city has such a rich culture, and people here really appreciate the artistry behind our collections. The love for traditional weaves, combined with a modern sense of style, makes it one of our favourite markets.

According to you, what’s the significance of sarees in Indian culture?

The saree isn’t just clothing — it’s a story. Every weave, every motif tells you something about our culture and heritage. It’s versatile, elegant, and timeless. Whether it’s a wedding, a festival, or even a casual day, a saree fits every moment beautifully.

What was the vision behind the brand, and how has it evolved over the years?

The vision has always been to showcase India’s rich textile legacy. Over the years, we’ve grown from being a small family business to an international brand. While we stay true to our roots, we’ve also evolved to meet the needs of today’s audience, blending tradition with modern trends.