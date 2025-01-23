Rs 3,825 crore citywide road maintenance program awaits green signal in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Proposals for Phase-II of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP), which covers main roads across the city for a period of five years (2025-2030), have been submitted to the standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Apart from strengthening and re-carpeting of main roads, the works will include BT road maintenance, mechanical sweeping of main roads, greenery maintenance on CRMP stretches and Monsoon Emergency Teams to address pothole repairs and water stagnation points on roads under the programme. New works, such as the construction and remodelling of stormwater drains (SWDs) on major roads, as well as the maintenance of existing SWDs on these roads, including desilting and necessary repairs, have also been included in the Phase-II.

The GHMC has formulated CRMP Phase-II for both existing and new roads, covering a total length of 1,142.54 km, with a projected cost of `3,825 crore for a period of five years (2025–2030). The proposal for works under the previous CRMP Phase-I covers 744.22 km for five years, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,491 crore, organised in zone-wise packages.

The GHMC has prepared proposals, which have been submitted to the standing committee for administrative sanction and approval of one of the proposed plans for the city. After receiving approval, the proposal will be discussed at the GHMC Council before being sent to the state government for final approval.

If the new proposal is approved, 424 new stretches will be included in the CRMP Phase-II programme, adding 398.32 km to the existing network. This will require an additional Rs 1,334 crore in funding. The GHMC has submitted proposals for existing and new roads, covering a total length of 1,142.54 km, with a budget of Rs 3,825 crore for zone-wise packages.

Sources indicate that CRMP Phase-I was launched to extend the responsibility of maintaining the main roads to experienced agencies for a longer term, avoiding a piecemeal approach. Under this programme, the main roads in GHMC were kept pothole-free, and the overall upkeep and maintenance of all road stretches were ensured, including repairs to footpaths, central medians and mechanical sweeping. In 2019, the state government accorded administrative sanction for the maintenance of main roads in GHMC under CRMP Phase-I for five years, with an allocation of Rs 1,839 crore.