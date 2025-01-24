GHMC approves naming Aramghar flyover in Hyderabad after Manmohan Singh

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee has approved the naming of a six-lane grade separator from Aramgarh to Zoo Park on the National Highway 44 as Dr Manmohan Singh Expressway. The committee met under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi at the GHMC head office here on Thursday.

Vijayalaxmi urged the corporators and officials to develop the city in all aspects and provide better facilities to the people. She said the committee approved 10 items and three table items in the meeting.

The Standing Committee approved Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) works. Now, the governhas to proceed with 744.22 km CRMP Phase-I works for a period of five years (2025-2030) for all zones at Rs 2,491 crore or CRMP Phase-II for existing and new roads for a total length of 1,142.54 km for a period of five years (2025-2030) for zone-wise packages for an amount of Rs 3,825 crore.

The committee also approved the proposal for the construction of flyovers and underpasses under the Hyderabad Innovative Transformative Infrastructure (H-Citi) with an estimated cost of Rs 7,032 crore.

It also approved the construction of a steel flyover and underpass at Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, KBR Park Entrance Junction and Mugdha Junction under Package 1 of EPC mode at an estimated cost of Rs 580 crore.

The construction of steel flyover at Road No 45 Junction and underpass at Film Nagar Junction, Maharaja Agrasen Junction and Cancer Hospital Junction at an estimated cost of Rs 510 crore has also been approved.