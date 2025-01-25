Delectable Delhi delights

HYDERABAD: The burgeoning food scene and mouthwatering dishes have captured the hearts of foodies at the ongoing food pop-up, Dilli Ki Dastaan, hosted at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur. This culinary event invited diners to step into the bylanes of Delhi’s rich past and indulge in its regal culinary legacy, offering a feast of flavours curated by visiting Chef Yashita Aggarwal.

No Delhi street food experience is complete without a tall glass of lassi. We began our journey with Shahi Lassi, infused with hints of saffron and garnished with nuts. This sweet, creamy yogurt drink was the perfect antidote to the spiciness of the dishes that followed.

Delhi is renowned for its diverse chaat offerings, and we indulged in several delightful varieties — Dahi Bhalla, Pyaz Ki Kachori, Makhane Ke Kebab, and Ram Laddoo. The soft, juicy vadas of Dahi Bhalla, drenched in yogurt and layered with mint and sweet chutneys, danced on our tastebuds. Pyaz Ki Kachori offered a crispy bite, while Makhane Ke Kebab delighted us with their creamy texture. The standout was the Ram Laddoo, savoury fried moong dal and chana dal pakoras with a satisfying bite and a subtle hint of hing. For non-vegetarians, the spread included succulent Mutton Seekh Kebab and flavourful Chicken Tikka, both equally delectable.