Delectable Delhi delights

HYDERABAD: The burgeoning food scene and mouthwatering dishes have captured the hearts of foodies at the ongoing food pop-up, Dilli Ki Dastaan, hosted at Golconda Pavilion, ITC Kohenur. This culinary event invited diners to step into the bylanes of Delhi’s rich past and indulge in its regal culinary legacy, offering a feast of flavours curated by visiting Chef Yashita Aggarwal.
No Delhi street food experience is complete without a tall glass of lassi. We began our journey with Shahi Lassi, infused with hints of saffron and garnished with nuts. This sweet, creamy yogurt drink was the perfect antidote to the spiciness of the dishes that followed.
Delhi is renowned for its diverse chaat offerings, and we indulged in several delightful varieties — Dahi Bhalla, Pyaz Ki Kachori, Makhane Ke Kebab, and Ram Laddoo. The soft, juicy vadas of Dahi Bhalla, drenched in yogurt and layered with mint and sweet chutneys, danced on our tastebuds. Pyaz Ki Kachori offered a crispy bite, while Makhane Ke Kebab delighted us with their creamy texture. The standout was the Ram Laddoo, savoury fried moong dal and chana dal pakoras with a satisfying bite and a subtle hint of hing. For non-vegetarians, the spread included succulent Mutton Seekh Kebab and flavourful Chicken Tikka, both equally delectable.
The main course was a grand thali experience filled with traditional Delhi delights. The spread included Chole Bhature, Palak Paneer, Dal Makhni, Purani Dilli Wale Chatpate Aloo Ki Sabzi, Butter Chicken, Mutton Korma, Peas Pulao, Gajar Mirchi Ka Achar, and Gajrela.
The holy combination of Chole Bhature was tangy, spicy, and indulgent, especially when paired with pickles and a dollop of yogurt. The smokiness of the Butter Chicken, featuring tender, succulent pieces, complemented the flavourful pulao perfectly. The meal concluded with Gajrela (gajar ka halwa), a melt-in-your-mouth dessert that was truly decadent.
Whether you’re craving the crunchy, spicy kick of chaat or the rich indulgence of Chole Bhature, Dilli Ki Dastaan (running until January 26, during dinner) perfectly fuses Delhi’s vibrant street food culture with Hyderabad’s love for bold flavours and spices. This journey through the world of street food is not just a meal — it’s a flavourful adventure that will leave you craving more.