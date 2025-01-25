Going local all the way

HYDERABAD: Exceptional culinary experiences are often synonymous with star properties. But even for them, it’s a constant challenge to up their game in the vibrant world of culinary arts. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has recently appointed Chef Satya Kumar as its new Executive Chef.
With over 20 years of culinary excellence, Chef Satya brings a wealth of creativity, innovation, and a deep passion for food to the table.
Speaking about what changes food enthusiasts can expect, Chef Satya says, “Being a Telugu guy and a Hyderabadi, my focus will be on Telangana and Telugu cuisine. I conducted a research project across both Telugu states, travelling nearly 24,000 km and covering all districts. I wanted to delve deeper into the food of this region, spending seven months working with tribals, local villagers, and fishermen. Through this journey, I realised the true essence of our cuisine lies in our villages. With those experiences, I aim to give something back to our community.”
This year, Chef Satya plans to focus on micro cuisines, especially Telugu and Telangana cuisines. “We often generalise everything as Andhra cuisine, but there are distinct variations such as Uttar Andhra cuisine and Coastal Andhra cuisine. Each region has unique tastes, ingredients, and preparation methods. For instance, there is a significant difference between how Chapala Pulusu is made in Hyderabad versus Uttar Andhra,” he explains.
Additionally, Chef Satya revealed plans for pop-ups at the Feast restaurant, showcasing cuisines from different parts of India, including Odia, Jharkhand, and tribal cuisines.
After this insightful conversation with Chef Satya, we proceeded to a tasting session. “We’ve curated around 40 dishes, spanning different cuisines to cater to the diverse demographics of our guests,” Chef Satya informed us as the appetizers arrived.
The Dahi Ke Kebab was the first dish, impressing with its fragrance and texture. Next up were my personal favourites — Chicken Chapli Kebab and Fish Tawa Chapa. The chicken was juicy, and the fish was perfectly marinated with spices. Other appetizers included Prawn Vepudu, Darjeeling Veg Momo, Masala Paniyaram, Dal Vada, and Tala Hua Gosht.
The main course was equally impressive. We tasted Slow Roast Chicken with Jus, Shanghai Veg Noodles, Fish in White Garlic Sauce, Pan-Seared Fish with Parsley Butter Sauce, Diced Chicken with Dry Chili & Cashew, Kasundi Tawa Fish, Murgh Do Pyaza, Dhaba Mutton Curry, and Chicken Biryani. Vegetarian options included Tomato Pappu, Dondakaya Kobbari Talimpu, Malai Kofta Curry, Sem Phalli Ki Sabzi, and Andhra Fish Curry.
For desserts, we indulged in Kala Jamun, Banana Maple Pudding, and Blueberry Baked Yogurt from an excellent array of choices.