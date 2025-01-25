Going local all the way

HYDERABAD: Exceptional culinary experiences are often synonymous with star properties. But even for them, it’s a constant challenge to up their game in the vibrant world of culinary arts. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has recently appointed Chef Satya Kumar as its new Executive Chef.

With over 20 years of culinary excellence, Chef Satya brings a wealth of creativity, innovation, and a deep passion for food to the table.

Speaking about what changes food enthusiasts can expect, Chef Satya says, “Being a Telugu guy and a Hyderabadi, my focus will be on Telangana and Telugu cuisine. I conducted a research project across both Telugu states, travelling nearly 24,000 km and covering all districts. I wanted to delve deeper into the food of this region, spending seven months working with tribals, local villagers, and fishermen. Through this journey, I realised the true essence of our cuisine lies in our villages. With those experiences, I aim to give something back to our community.”

This year, Chef Satya plans to focus on micro cuisines, especially Telugu and Telangana cuisines. “We often generalise everything as Andhra cuisine, but there are distinct variations such as Uttar Andhra cuisine and Coastal Andhra cuisine. Each region has unique tastes, ingredients, and preparation methods. For instance, there is a significant difference between how Chapala Pulusu is made in Hyderabad versus Uttar Andhra,” he explains.