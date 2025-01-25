Hyderabad: Many missing links in Meerpet woman’s murder

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Friday said that they would take help from experts from other parts of the country to crack the gruesome murder of a woman at Meerpet allegedly by her husband.

Ex-serviceman Gurumurthy, 39, allegedly killed his wife Putta Venkatamadhavi chopped her body into pieces and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker before dumping the remains at an undisclosed location.

The police are looking for police officials with expertise in solving similar cases across the country to use their experience in nailing the accused.

A source revealed that the ex-serviceman carried out the macabre operation of cutting the victim’s body into pieces and boiling it between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm on January 15. “Later, he supposedly stuffed the remains in a bag and took them away somewhere for disposal without anybody noticing him,” the source added.

Meanwhile, a police official who is monitoring the case said that whatever Gurumurthy claimed appeared false. “Because even a person with past experience in carrying out such gruesome murders cannot do what the ex-serviceman claims to have done,” the official added.

Even investigators are baffled at the dexterity with which the ex-serviceman carried out the whole operation without leaving much evidence. “It is astonishing that he left no stains on any object in his house after murdering her. It appeared that he washed away all the blood stains only with water,” the source mentioned.

The major challenge before the officials is that they are yet to find the remains of the body of the woman though Gurumurthy has already been picked up.