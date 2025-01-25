Hyderabad: Many missing links in Meerpet woman’s murder

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Friday said that they would take help from experts from other parts of the country to crack the gruesome murder of a woman at Meerpet allegedly by her husband.
Ex-serviceman Gurumurthy, 39, allegedly killed his wife Putta Venkatamadhavi chopped her body into pieces and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker before dumping the remains at an undisclosed location.
The police are looking for police officials with expertise in solving similar cases across the country to use their experience in nailing the accused.
A source revealed that the ex-serviceman carried out the macabre operation of cutting the victim’s body into pieces and boiling it between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm on January 15. “Later, he supposedly stuffed the remains in a bag and took them away somewhere for disposal without anybody noticing him,” the source added.
Meanwhile, a police official who is monitoring the case said that whatever Gurumurthy claimed appeared false. “Because even a person with past experience in carrying out such gruesome murders cannot do what the ex-serviceman claims to have done,” the official added.
Even investigators are baffled at the dexterity with which the ex-serviceman carried out the whole operation without leaving much evidence. “It is astonishing that he left no stains on any object in his house after murdering her. It appeared that he washed away all the blood stains only with water,” the source mentioned.
The major challenge before the officials is that they are yet to find the remains of the body of the woman though Gurumurthy has already been picked up.
Addressing a press conference, the Rachakonda Commissioner said the issue is still being treated as a “missing case”. “She (the victim) was not seen for some time. So a case has been registered. Since she has been missing and later on this kind of information came to us, we are working on that. So far nobody has been found. So there is a different way of investigating the case. As of now, it is a missing case. We are investigating the case and we are involving experts not only from our state but also other parts of the country,” he said.
While some horrified tenants in the building where the alleged murder took place at New Venkateshwara Colony at Jillelaguda, vacated others have moved out temporarily.
As per the FIR registered on January 18, Madhavi had left home after a quarrel with Gurumurthy.
The source said that the police were collecting evidence by using infrared (IR) light and other modern technology to build a watertight case. A forensic team reportedly found hair and blood samples from the bathroom. “The officials found blood stains on the bathroom flush,” the source said.