INTERVIEW| Seasonal scrumptiousness

HYDERABAD: We took one bite of the Crispy Gongura — slathered with Niger Seed Cream and garnished with Herb Dust — and closed our eyes before slowly opening them and wondering, ‘Is this what heaven feels like?’ Indeed, each of the seven courses that Chef Mythrayie and her team crafted at Raen - The Chef’s Studio in The Leela, Banjara Hills, revealed a unique tale of seasonal flavours and tradition, where typical South Indian flavours donned an impressive continental avatar.

Whether it was the White Onion with Cherry Black Tea Broth and Rose Fat, Eggs and Pulled Duck with Cabbage Foam, Winter Carrot Sake Sorbet, or the warm hug of the Manam Hot Chocolate at the end, every bite and sip took our palates to a new dimension. After ensuring CE had a hearty meal, Chef Mythrayie took us into her world, candidly speaking about her journey, inspirations, and more.

You have been featured as a special pop-up chef at Raen - The Chef’s Studio. How was your experience whipping up such delicious and creative dishes for everyone?

Raen is a chef’s dream — it has every equipment you need, which isn’t necessarily the case in many kitchens and other pop-ups. At Raen, they give that extra attention and make sure that both chefs and diners are comfortable.

No matter how much experience a chef has, when she comes to a new place, there is always an apprehension about how that first service will go. But working with my team today to serve up fascinating dishes was a great experience for me.

What are your favourite dishes to savour in Hyderabad?

I love everything, right from biryani to haleem! The food scene in Hyderabad is rapidly growing, with people very open to pop-up experiences like the one organised at Raen.

You are clearly very passionate about your craft; how did it all start?

Well, when I was 9, I recall that my grandmother and mother had gone out. I asked my grandfather if he was hungry and made some upma for him. Now, that upma was thinner than porridge, but he loved it — I suppose the salt was on point! (laughs).

Growing up, I was very interested in science, which is what got me interested in cooking; I used to get very curious, wondering, ‘Oh, how did they give the dish this colour and texture?’. In fact, the very first time I thought about cooking was when I saw amma put ginger in lemon juice to make a pickle for curd rice. The lemon turned pink and I was absolutely intrigued.

I applied to BITS Pilani to study Microbiology but had also applied to study Culinary Arts at Manipal University. Both institutions selected me for an interview. But the catch was that both the interviews were on the same day. Well, I followed my heart — no guesses for which path I chose!