INTERVIEW| Seasonal scrumptiousness

HYDERABAD: We took one bite of the Crispy Gongura — slathered with Niger Seed Cream and garnished with Herb Dust — and closed our eyes before slowly opening them and wondering, ‘Is this what heaven feels like?’ Indeed, each of the seven courses that Chef Mythrayie and her team crafted at Raen - The Chef’s Studio in The Leela, Banjara Hills, revealed a unique tale of seasonal flavours and tradition, where typical South Indian flavours donned an impressive continental avatar.
Whether it was the White Onion with Cherry Black Tea Broth and Rose Fat, Eggs and Pulled Duck with Cabbage Foam, Winter Carrot Sake Sorbet, or the warm hug of the Manam Hot Chocolate at the end, every bite and sip took our palates to a new dimension. After ensuring CE had a hearty meal, Chef Mythrayie took us into her world, candidly speaking about her journey, inspirations, and more.
You have been featured as a special pop-up chef at Raen - The Chef’s Studio. How was your experience whipping up such delicious and creative dishes for everyone?
Raen is a chef’s dream — it has every equipment you need, which isn’t necessarily the case in many kitchens and other pop-ups. At Raen, they give that extra attention and make sure that both chefs and diners are comfortable.
No matter how much experience a chef has, when she comes to a new place, there is always an apprehension about how that first service will go. But working with my team today to serve up fascinating dishes was a great experience for me.
What are your favourite dishes to savour in Hyderabad?
I love everything, right from biryani to haleem! The food scene in Hyderabad is rapidly growing, with people very open to pop-up experiences like the one organised at Raen.
You are clearly very passionate about your craft; how did it all start?
Well, when I was 9, I recall that my grandmother and mother had gone out. I asked my grandfather if he was hungry and made some upma for him. Now, that upma was thinner than porridge, but he loved it — I suppose the salt was on point! (laughs).
Growing up, I was very interested in science, which is what got me interested in cooking; I used to get very curious, wondering, ‘Oh, how did they give the dish this colour and texture?’. In fact, the very first time I thought about cooking was when I saw amma put ginger in lemon juice to make a pickle for curd rice. The lemon turned pink and I was absolutely intrigued.
I applied to BITS Pilani to study Microbiology but had also applied to study Culinary Arts at Manipal University. Both institutions selected me for an interview. But the catch was that both the interviews were on the same day. Well, I followed my heart — no guesses for which path I chose!
You’ve been a professional chef for eight years now. What are some of the notable moments in your career?
One notable moment was definitely when I won the Africa, Middle East, and South Asia Regional Final for the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2022-23. Another notable moment was before Covid, when The World’s 50 Best conducted a competition called Rate my Plate. I won, and got invited to London to meet Michelin-star chefs — it was such a boost of confidence.
I would have to say that being an intern chef at Noma — a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark — opened my eyes and made me the chef I am today. There was this one time I made mutton curry. Chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma, loved it so much that he put it all into a box and took it home. That was extraordinarily gratifying.
Who are your culinary inspirations?
Chef René Redzepi, Chef Johnson Ebenezer from Farmlore, where I worked, and Chef Prateek Sadhu from NAAR. Apart from them, I have always been inspired by American Chef Dan Barber, Swiss Chef Daniel Humm, and Chilean Chef Rodolfo Guzman.
There has been a lot of talk about how male chefs still dominate the kitchen to a large extent. How has your experience been as a female chef?
In all the kitchens that I’ve worked in so far, there has never been any sort of gender discrimination — once you get into the kitchen, you are not a man or woman but simply a chef.
What is one of your guiding principles in the kitchen?
It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, or how many Michelin stars you have — if you are a chef in the kitchen, I will always respect you.
What is your comfort food after a long day?
Podi Dosa or Curd Rice!
If not a chef, what would you be?
A masseuse. My family and friends enjoy my massages! (laughs)