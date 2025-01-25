Telangana: HYDRAA to survey lands in Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will carry out a comprehensive survey to verify the encroachments in Ameenpur municipality.

Residents of Venkataramana Colony have complained to HYDRAA that parks, roads and some plots in their colony have been encroached upon by the adjacent Golden Key Ventures. The survey conducted by the agency in survey Nos 152 and 153 confirmed the encroachments. Initial investigation revealed that Golden Key Ventures had encroached the lands. HYDRAA has initiated steps to conduct an in-depth survey on this issue in collaboration with the Survey of India and AD Survey.

Complaints to HYDRAA have also been received from several colonies adjacent to Venkataramana Colony in Ameenpur municipality. In the wake of these complaints, HYDRAA will conduct a comprehensive survey. Assuring transparency in the survey process, HYDRAA has requested all the concerned to cooperate with it in its effort to bring out the truth.

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Golden Key’s assets in the wake of several allegations.

HYDRAA urged the residents of RTC Colony, Ranga Rao Venture, and Chakrapuri Colony in Ameenpur municipality to file complaints regarding encroachments.