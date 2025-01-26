84 donations strong: Meet the man inspiring generations to give blood

HYDERABAD: While many popular adages will point to the fact that knowledge helps remove ignorance, a 52-year-old man from the city sparked into action after reading a research article on thalassemia while preparing for the Civil Services exam in 2001.
Though he was just a youngster, learning about the suffering of children battling this disease ignited a profound sense of responsibility within him, leading to his first blood donation at the age of 24. Since then, there has been no looking back for Prabhakar Aedunoothala.
A resident of Saketh Colony, Kapra, and founder of Saadhikar Insurance Consulting IMF Private Ltd, Prabhakar donated blood for the first time in 2001 at the age of 24. Since then, he has continued to donate blood regularly for 24 years.
As a practice, he donates blood three to four times a year and actively encourages others to join the cause by participating in blood donation camps. He is a life member of the Indian Red Cross Society and focuses on raising awareness among the younger generation. So far, he has inspired over 24,000 engineering students to donate blood.
Recounting his first time donating blood, Prabhakar shares, “Unlike the fear and misconceptions people have about blood donation, my first experience was positive. I didn’t feel any dizziness or discomfort after donating blood.
Since then, I have been donating blood three to four times a year. People need to be educated to dispel their fears, as it is a healthy activity for the body. Maintaining good health with proper nutrition and regular exercise has been my mantra for donating blood all these years.”
On Saturday, Prabhakar donated blood for the 84th time, making the event even more special by bringing his 18-year-old son, Abhiram, to donate alongside him.
While some might be led to believe that donating blood this regularly can affect one’s health, Prabhakar climbed the 4,450-metre Chouri Khang in the Sikkim Himalayas in November 2016 to raise awareness about blood donation. He has also been a four-time recipient of the Governor’s Award for blood donation in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015.
“My whole family is dedicated to this cause, including my wife, who donates blood regularly, and my younger son, who is currently in Class 9. I have been fostering this mindset in him since childhood, just as I did with my elder son.
Once he turns 18, he will also join us in donating blood. There are countless people in need of blood, and I see this as my small contribution to help them. As a responsible citizen, it is my fundamental duty to work for my fellow citizens, and I am determined to continue donating blood for life. My aim is to inspire as many people as possible to start donating blood,” Prabhakar adds with conviction.