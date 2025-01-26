84 donations strong: Meet the man inspiring generations to give blood

HYDERABAD: While many popular adages will point to the fact that knowledge helps remove ignorance, a 52-year-old man from the city sparked into action after reading a research article on thalassemia while preparing for the Civil Services exam in 2001.

Though he was just a youngster, learning about the suffering of children battling this disease ignited a profound sense of responsibility within him, leading to his first blood donation at the age of 24. Since then, there has been no looking back for Prabhakar Aedunoothala.

A resident of Saketh Colony, Kapra, and founder of Saadhikar Insurance Consulting IMF Private Ltd, Prabhakar donated blood for the first time in 2001 at the age of 24. Since then, he has continued to donate blood regularly for 24 years.

As a practice, he donates blood three to four times a year and actively encourages others to join the cause by participating in blood donation camps. He is a life member of the Indian Red Cross Society and focuses on raising awareness among the younger generation. So far, he has inspired over 24,000 engineering students to donate blood.

Recounting his first time donating blood, Prabhakar shares, “Unlike the fear and misconceptions people have about blood donation, my first experience was positive. I didn’t feel any dizziness or discomfort after donating blood.