Dr D Nageshwar Reddy conferred Padma Vibhushan; 1st Indian doctor to receive all three Padma awards

HYDERABAD: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, on Saturday for his outstanding contributions to public health, particularly in the field of gastroenterology. With this, he became the first medical doctor in India to receive all three Padma awards — Padma Shri in 2002, Padma Bhushan in 2016 and now the Padma Vibhushan in 2025.

In a press statement, Dr Nageshwar said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the Padma Vibhushan. This recognition belongs to my patients, my entire team at AIG Hospitals, and the countless healthcare workers who inspire me daily.

This is not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of Indian medicine and our nation’s immense potential in healthcare innovation. Compassionate patient care has always been my cornerstone, and I dedicate this honour to every individual who places their trust in us during their most vulnerable moments.

Healthcare, to me, is not just about curing illness; it’s about serving humanity with dignity and empathy. As a proud Indian and son of Telugu soil, I remain committed to advancing the health and well-being of our people and ensuring India continues to lead in medical excellence. This award strengthens my resolve to contribute even more to my country and its citizens. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more united India.”