Artistic journey on display

HYDERABAD: He was a legendary artist and a luminary in the world of art in both Telugu states. His brush painted not just canvases but entire eras of cultural renaissance. Living during the turbulent pre-Independence era, Dr Kondapalli Seshagiri Rao’s artistic vision was profoundly shaped by socio-political events such as the Razakar movement. He introduced Cheriyal paintings, a traditional Telangana art form, to a global audience, ensuring its enduring legacy in Indian art history.

Renowned for his mythological series, Seshagiri Rao’s work on Shakuntala remains one of his most celebrated creations. To honour his extraordinary contributions and introduce his creative journey to budding artists and the wider world, an exhibition titled ‘Reviving the Roots’ is ongoing (until February 5) at the State Gallery of Art as part of the closing centenary celebrations.

The exhibition highlights Seshagiri Rao’s artistic journey, beginning with small pencil sketches on cardboard in 1947 and evolving over six decades into a breathtaking collection of rare sketches, oil paintings, aqua-texture art, and unpublished writings. His creations were more than art — they were a revival of local culture, bridging traditional and modern elements while paying homage to India’s rich heritage.

Around 200 paintings are on display, showcasing themes ranging from mythology (Ramayana), gods, goddesses, sages, historical scenes, cultural depictions of women, semi-abstract works, the rock series, the bird series, animals, portraits, and more.

Growing up amidst the grand architectural marvels of the Kakatiya dynasty, Seshagiri Rao developed a unique artistic vision influenced by mythology and history. His deep connection to Telangana’s art and temple sculptures is evident in every stroke of his brush. His paintings stand out for their graceful postures, intricate details, and a distinct spiritual spark. His son, Venugopal, notes that Seshagiri Rao’s writings and sketchbooks — such as Ruparuchi and Surekha I & II — documented historical sites like Hampi, Lepakshi, and Warangal.

“His talent was first spotted by Deendayal Naidu when he was just a student. Later, he trained under some of the biggest names in art, including Sukumar Deuskar at Hyderabad’s Central School of Arts and Crafts and the legendary Nandalal Bose at Shantiniketan. He learned the wash painting technique from Mohammed Jalaluddin and mastered a variety of mediums, from oil paintings to wall murals, even pioneering aqua-texture paintings,” shares Venugopal. This diverse training showcased Seshagiri Rao’s versatility and boundless creativity.