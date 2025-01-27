Children express freedom through art

HYDERABAD: The room brimmed with joy as children eagerly sketched and coloured, their imaginations running free. At the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) in Bowenpally, a sunny afternoon turned into a celebration of creativity during the ‘Expression of Freedom’ event.

Organised by the Young Indians (Yi) Hyderabad team, the event brought together 450 children with developmental disabilities, creating a heartwarming atmosphere of inclusivity and happiness.

Seated in small groups, the children poured their hearts into their artwork — drawing everything from the Indian flag to imaginative takes on climate change and innovation. Their laughter and excitement filled the air as each stroke of colour carried a story of hope and joy.

The Yi Hyderabad team — Accessibility chair Ashish Kumar Sonthalia, co-chairs Rohit Binjrajka, Tanish Agarwal, Karthik Agarwal, Smaran Kejriwal, Shrey Agarwal, Climate Change chair Ashmi Shah, Health chair Sukarthi Kabra, Innovation chair Meghana Reddy, Road Safety chair Purnima Saraf, Thalir chair Dr Rajina Vincent and Rural Vertical chair Arjun Kedia and co-chair Nikhil Baheti — played a vital role in making this initiative and event a major success.

They have reached out to 900+ students across five schools, including institutions in rural areas; the Yi team organised a similar initiative in Mahbubnagar, which is around 125 km from the city.

“Each topic was presented to the children and aligned perfectly with this year’s Young Indians theme, ‘Bharat Rising’. This initiative celebrates the resilience, creativity, and unique contributions of these Taare Zameen Par stars, who inspire us all with their talent and perspective,” shared Ashish.

The day wasn’t just about art. Patriotic songs played in the background as children danced, their laughter filling the hallways. By the end of the event, a lively group dance session broke out, with everyone joining in the fun.

The joy in the room was palpable, and the children were beaming as they moved to the music. “Dance brings happiness,” remarked one of the parents, looking very happy as her child danced his heart out.