HRDCL revives link roads project worth Rs 487 crores

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) has resumed its infrastructure drive after a year-long hiatus, taking up works on 24 critical missing link roads under Phase-III of its ‘Construction of Missing Links Development Improvement Project’.

With an estimated cost of Rs 487.74 crore, the initiative targets seven municipalities and corporations adjoining the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), including Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Nagaram, Bandlaguda Jagir, Pocharam and Badangpet. These roads aim to decongest Hyderabad’s traffic-choked arteries by serving as alternative or parallel routes to major highways, dispersing traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks.

The project prioritises resolving last-mile connectivity gaps in rapidly expanding areas within the Outer Ring Road (ORR), improving access to residential and commercial hubs while enhancing road safety. By streamlining isolated routes, officials also aim to curb anti-social activities and ensure faster emergency response times, particularly for ambulances.

Past phases of the initiative have already shortened travel distances, reduced carbon emissions and minimised accidents, with the new phase expected to build on these gains.

HRDCL will employ innovative Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) and soil stabilisation technology using commercial chemical additives to strengthen road foundations for long-term durability. Tenders have been invited for Package-I of Phase-III, covering roads across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) zones. The selected agency will have two years to complete construction after signing the agreement.

Key routes include the Injapur Road to Mungnur Road in Shamshabad, the Vanasthalipuram Road to Old Hayathnagar Road via Sahebnagar and the Badangpet-Nadargul Main Road to Nadergul Road. Other notable links span from the Raj Bhavan Road to the R&B Guest House near Begumpet Railway Station.