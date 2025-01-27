HYDRAA receives 78 complaints in Prajavani programme

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) received 78 complaints during the Prajavani programme held on Monday. Residents, most from across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, met HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath to submit their grievances, which predominantly focused on encroachments of water bodies, nalas, roads and public spaces.

He assured the complainants that their issues would be investigated soon. He stated that the complaints would be assigned to the officials concerned, who would visit the affected locations within two weeks to conduct spot investigations. The complainants were provided with the officials’ contact details to facilitate direct communication.

Ranganath also instructed the officials to conduct investigations in the presence of complainants, ensuring transparency by gathering complete details from local authorities. He further stated that unresolved issues within four weeks would be reviewed by him and cases would be filed against encroachers after thorough investigations.

In response to complaints about shrinking Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries, Ranganath instructed officials to examine the maps of villages using Survey of India and NRSC satellite images to confirm the FTL limits. Priority was given to lakes such as Ameenpur lake, Durgam Cheruvu, Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu and Masab Lake (Turka Yamjal).

Representatives of KVR Rainbow Colony reported the encroachment of a 2,900 square yard park in the first division of Nizampet Municipality. They urged HYDRAA to take action and clear the encroachments.

Several complaints also highlighted illegal land sales in 408 acres (survey numbers 119-220) in Ameenpur village, Sangareddy district. Complainants revealed that 3,800 house plots were previously registered under a gram panchayat layout, despite a Telangana High Court stay order. Developers were allegedly continuing to sell plots illegally, constructing over 700 houses and availing government-provided electricity, water and road facilities. Those who had purchased plots earlier sought HYDRAA’s intervention to halt further illegal activity.

A complaint was also received regarding the encroachment of two acres of land in Pedda Cheruvu in Abdullahpurmet mandal. The encroachers were reportedly attempting to regularise the land under GO 59.