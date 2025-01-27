Music,magic and memories

HYDERABAD: The crowd buzzed with energy and happiness — everyone was there to enjoy the music and to celebrate friendship, creating moments that would turn into cherished memories. Artistes Anuv Jain and Zaeden took the stage and worked their magic at The McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam in HITEX Exhibition Centre. A perfect mix of high-energy performances and deep emotional connections, it was one of those nights that stayed with you long after it was over.
Zaeden created an incredible melodious energy that got everyone on their feet. People were dancing, laughing, and just soaking in the lively atmosphere while enjoying delicious food and drinks. It was all about having fun, and the crowd was completely into it.
Then, as the sky got darker, Anuv Jain stepped onto the stage and changed the mood entirely. With his guitar and that soulful voice, he created this intimate, almost magical connection — like he was singing just for you. Time seemed to slow down, and for a moment, it felt like the world faded away, leaving just his music and the people who were lost in it. It was the perfect blend of energy and emotion.
Rakhi and Pooja, two excited fans, shared what the night meant to them. “Listening to Zaeden was the energy boost I needed — good vibes and the perfect moment to vibe with the crowd. But when Anuv Jain took the stage, everything changed. It was just him and his guitar; we were completely in awe. His music touched our hearts in a way we’ll never forget. Singing along to his songs felt like they reached right into our souls. We’ve been fans of his music since college, and today, his songs bring back memories of my college friends, my school love, and everyone who means something to me now. In one word, it was simply beautiful,” they said.
Aditi and Raghav express how Anuv’s performance was more than a concert. “There are some moments that touch your soul and stay with you long after the music fades. One of the most powerful moments of the night was when Anuv shared the story behind his song ‘Maula’. The emotion in his voice and the way he took us through his journey were truly breathtaking. And then, to close the night, he performed ‘Baarishein’. By that point, the crowd had already felt an array of emotions, but the beauty of ‘Baarishein’ brought a sense of peace.
The melody, the heartfelt lyrics, and Anuv’s voice made it feel like time stood still. It wasn’t just a performance — it was a moment of connection between the artist and the audience. The way he shared his story through his music made us feel like we weren’t just listening; we were part of his journey. A truly magical evening, one we’ll remember for a long time,” they shared, still deeply moved by the experience.
The night took an unexpected turn when Anuv performed ‘Afasos’, an unreleased track he had worked on with
AP Dhillon. The crowd went wild, and the excitement was electric as everyone realised they were part of something rare and unforgettable.
When the final notes of ‘Baarishein’ faded into the night, a sense of calm swept over the venue, almost as if the music had left everyone with a quiet, peaceful afterglow. From Zaeden’s electrifying start to Anuv’s raw, heartfelt melodies, the concert had been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster ride. As people walked out, you could see it on their faces — this wasn’t just another night out. It was an experience, a memory to hold onto, and a reminder of the magical way music brings us all together.