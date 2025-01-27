Music,magic and memories

HYDERABAD: The crowd buzzed with energy and happiness — everyone was there to enjoy the music and to celebrate friendship, creating moments that would turn into cherished memories. Artistes Anuv Jain and Zaeden took the stage and worked their magic at The McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam in HITEX Exhibition Centre. A perfect mix of high-energy performances and deep emotional connections, it was one of those nights that stayed with you long after it was over.

Zaeden created an incredible melodious energy that got everyone on their feet. People were dancing, laughing, and just soaking in the lively atmosphere while enjoying delicious food and drinks. It was all about having fun, and the crowd was completely into it.

Then, as the sky got darker, Anuv Jain stepped onto the stage and changed the mood entirely. With his guitar and that soulful voice, he created this intimate, almost magical connection — like he was singing just for you. Time seemed to slow down, and for a moment, it felt like the world faded away, leaving just his music and the people who were lost in it. It was the perfect blend of energy and emotion.

Rakhi and Pooja, two excited fans, shared what the night meant to them. “Listening to Zaeden was the energy boost I needed — good vibes and the perfect moment to vibe with the crowd. But when Anuv Jain took the stage, everything changed. It was just him and his guitar; we were completely in awe. His music touched our hearts in a way we’ll never forget. Singing along to his songs felt like they reached right into our souls. We’ve been fans of his music since college, and today, his songs bring back memories of my college friends, my school love, and everyone who means something to me now. In one word, it was simply beautiful,” they said.