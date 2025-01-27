Numaish for all things in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ever since it was first held in 1938, the All India Industrial Exhibition — popularly known as Numaish — has been a symbol of the city’s rich and diverse culture. Indeed, right from the time we walk into the 84th edition of Numaish, the array of attractive stalls confuses us…which one do we visit first? The owners of these stalls are passionate individuals who display their creations — be it art, food, accessories, and more — with excitement, passion, and pride. Eager to delve into the details of these stalls, CE speaks to a few owners and explores.

A particularly interesting stall is the well-known Kashmiri Bath Stall, whose owners have been showcasing dry fruits for generations. With over 150 varieties of dry fruits, nuts, dehydrated fruits, spices, and not to forget, the Kashmiri mirchi, the stall is the definition of deliciousness. The owner takes the time to explain each variety and the health benefits associated with it. If you have a soft spot for dry fruits, this stall is worth a visit.

We walk a little more, completely in awe of the colours and beautiful creations around us. Perhaps it is the melange of heavenly scents that draws us to an essential oil stall, Shah Perfumes. Each scent is unique in its own way; what stands out is the classic attar, which is beloved in Hyderabad. The best part about this stall is that you can get perfumes customised according to your preference!

It would be a travesty to not visit Maut Ka Kuan, which gained popularity after actress Dia Mirza spoke about its car and bike stunts on a show. Head stuntman MD Sadam Alam has been doing stunts at Numaish for 10 years. “We are a group of 11 riders and have four cars and six bikes. Every day, we do 10-12 shows, each for 15 minutes,” he shares, expressing, “At first, it was scary. But over time, we have gotten used to performing a variety of stunts. Though we keep falling down and getting wounded, we do not give up because we want to entertain people.”

Indeed, if you want to encourage these brave stuntmen, Maut Ka Kuan should be on your must-visit list.