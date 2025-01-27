Search for youth missing at Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad continues

HYDERABAD: Over 30 personnel, belonging to Fire, Disaster Response Force (DRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) departments, conducted a search operation in Hussainsagar on Monday for 21-year-old S Ajay, who reportedly fell into the lake. Despite efforts from 6.30 am to 7 pm, no trace of Ajay was found. District Fire Officer Thagaram Venkanna stated that the search would continue on Tuesday.

During the Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi event on January 26, firecrackers were used, for which a boat and a jetty were arranged. However, a firecracker misfired, igniting the boat and causing a mishap involving around 15 people. Most escaped, but three were injured.

According to a health bulletin, 22-year-old Ganapati sustained 100% superficial burns and is in critical condition, requiring intubation. Pranith and Sunil suffered 12% burns on their heads and are stable.

Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav revealed that the event organisers did not secure permission to use firecrackers. “Action will be taken as per the law,” he said.