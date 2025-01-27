Three arrested in 12 shutter lifting cases in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Sunday apprehended three persons, including a juvenile allegedly involved in 12 shutter lifting cases in the city. A sharp-edged weapon, shutter-lifting rods, and a cell phone were seized from the accused.

The two main accused were identified as Junior Rajender Singh (38), a resident of Nizamabad, and Banda Singh, a native of Banswada. According to the police, they have a previous history of shutter lifting and other property crimes. A total of 23 cases have been filed against Junior Rajender Singh across the state in Cyberabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad.

The police said that the stolen items have not been recovered as the offenders are yet to reveal the hiding place. A special team has been formed to track the progress of the case.

The modus operandi of the accused includes identifying locked shutters on main roads and breaking the shutter lock open by using specialised rods and other equipment, said police.