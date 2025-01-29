Hyderabad Literary Festival: Melting pot of thought, art, culture

HYDERABAD: For everyone who attended the Hyderabad Literary Festival this year, there is perhaps only one complaint — that the festival was only for three days! And rightly so, for each panel discussion and performance made us deeply introspect yet unabashedly enjoy at the same time.
Held in Sattva Knowledge City and T-Hub, the festival was a treat for all the senses. Accomplished individuals and speakers from different walks of life shared their thoughts on HLF 2025 with Vennapusala Ramya and Nitika Krishna.
Amita Desai, HLF director and founder-director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad
It is heartwarming to see that the work we’ve done over the last few months — and more so, over the last few weeks — has garnered such a wonderful response. People came, enjoyed themselves, and soaked in a variety of sessions and activities we offered. What was also noteworthy this time was how the age range of attendees came down; we were able to see many new-age readers interested in partaking in the festival. I think that as a group, we have really been able to bring a whole palette of things to people...almost like a whole thali of delicious dishes!
Diana Mickevičienė, Lithuania’s Ambassador to India
I was extremely happy to be part of the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival. As the ambassador of Lithuania, I was very happy that it was the focus country this time. There was so much vibrancy all around and I met such amazing individuals during the festival. People here love their books and are so curious, asking questions and meeting their favourite authors. I think that all in all, it was a fantastic event!
Sunitha Krishnan, author, activist, and film producer
Hyderabad is my Karmabhoomi, so anything in this city is mind-blowing for me. While this was my second time at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, it was my first time speaking as an author (I Am What I Am: A Memoir). Ah, I must say, the energy in this place was absolutely wonderful.
Romulus Whitaker, herpetologist
I first came to Hyderabad around 50 years ago; the city has grown leaps and bounds in every sense. The HLF is probably the most unique literary festival that I’ve been to. When I say Literary Festival, I’m putting quotes on it because there are so many things happening at once — it isn’t just about books but music, dance, art, and even short films. My short film Four Deadliest Snakes was also screened at HLF. Though snakes are not new to me, I feel good that I’m able to share what I’ve learned with people attending HLF.
Praveen Kandregula, Tollywood director
Attending the Hyderabad Literary Festival was a truly enriching experience. From the moment I stepped into the lively venue, I was immersed in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and creativity. Conversations among authors, poets, and literary enthusiasts filled the air, with each person sharing their passion for words. It was a vibrant gathering of minds and hearts that ignited creativity and fostered meaningful connections. I left with new books, fresh ideas, and a renewed love for literature and storytelling.
Dr Usha Raman, professor of media studies, UoH
It’s been quite a journey...15 years and counting. Every year, we think, ‘Are we going to pull it off again?’ And somehow, we manage to. It was not just a festival but an overdose of literature, culture, and everything you can think of in that realm. Everyone was spoiled for choice — there were so many things happening and we constantly wondered what to explore next.
Nayantara Nanda Kumar, founder of Our Sacred Space
It was really good to hear from the best minds at the Hyderabad Literary Festival. Some of Hyderabad’s best writers, artists, and performers were featured. I hope that going forward, this festival will support more local artists, performers, and artisans.