Hyderabad Literary Festival: Melting pot of thought, art, culture

HYDERABAD: For everyone who attended the Hyderabad Literary Festival this year, there is perhaps only one complaint — that the festival was only for three days! And rightly so, for each panel discussion and performance made us deeply introspect yet unabashedly enjoy at the same time.

Held in Sattva Knowledge City and T-Hub, the festival was a treat for all the senses. Accomplished individuals and speakers from different walks of life shared their thoughts on HLF 2025 with Vennapusala Ramya and Nitika Krishna.

Amita Desai, HLF director and founder-director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad

It is heartwarming to see that the work we’ve done over the last few months — and more so, over the last few weeks — has garnered such a wonderful response. People came, enjoyed themselves, and soaked in a variety of sessions and activities we offered. What was also noteworthy this time was how the age range of attendees came down; we were able to see many new-age readers interested in partaking in the festival. I think that as a group, we have really been able to bring a whole palette of things to people...almost like a whole thali of delicious dishes!

Diana Mickevičienė, Lithuania’s Ambassador to India

I was extremely happy to be part of the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival. As the ambassador of Lithuania, I was very happy that it was the focus country this time. There was so much vibrancy all around and I met such amazing individuals during the festival. People here love their books and are so curious, asking questions and meeting their favourite authors. I think that all in all, it was a fantastic event!

Sunitha Krishnan, author, activist, and film producer

Hyderabad is my Karmabhoomi, so anything in this city is mind-blowing for me. While this was my second time at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, it was my first time speaking as an author (I Am What I Am: A Memoir). Ah, I must say, the energy in this place was absolutely wonderful.