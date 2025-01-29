It was pre-planned, barbaric: Top cop on Meerpet pressure cooker murder

HYDERABAD: Twelve days after the heinous Meerpet murder, Rachakonda Police Commissioner (CP) Sudheer Babu confirmed on Tuesday that Gurumurthy, a former army jawan, had premeditatedly and brutally killed his wife, Putta Venkata Madhavi, on January 16.

The police said that the accused revealed the sordid details to an uncle of Madhavi on Tuesday morning. As part of his plan, Gurumurthy sent his children to his sister’s house before committing the crime. The CP said that the accused started an argument with Madhavi on purpose, during which he smashed her head against the wall. After she collapsed, he strangled her to death.

He then dismembered her and boiled the body parts on a stove, while keeping the windows of the house open. Later, he used a roller and stone to grind the flesh and bones into small pieces and powder. Gurumurthy then flushed the heated water and other waste, while small bones, ashes and other remnants were put in a paint bucket and dumped in Jillelaguda lake.

The accused then cleaned the house and brought his kids back. The kids also noticed a foul smell in the house.

When initially questioned by the police, the accused tried to mislead the investigation. However, the police reconstructed the crime scene and collected evidence, including the bucket used to transport Madhavi’s remains to the lake.

“We will try to ensure swift conviction in this case. The investigation is progressing rapidly, and we will file the chargesheet soon,” stated the CP.

The police seized 16 items, including the victim’s clothes and evidence from the kitchen and washroom. Pieces of bones and other remnants were also recovered from Jillelaguda Lake.

Sudheer Babu stated, “We have gathered sufficient evidence to prove this case in court. The case represents an ultimate stature of barbaric and inhumane behaviour, with the accused showing no remorse for his actions.”

The case, initially registered as a missing complaint at the Meerpet PS on January 18, has now been altered as murder. The police invoked Sections 103 (1), 238 and 85 of BNS.