Mughal imperial repast by author Salma Yusuf Husain

HYDERABAD: Picture this: a grand Mughal feast, bathed in the warm glow of a glittering chandelier, spread across a table draped in rich velvet and silk. Precious flatware gleam alongside icy water in pewter tumblers, sharbat and wine sparkle in goblets, and an array of biryanis, delicately smoked meats, and artisanal breads take centre stage.

Delightful desserts of cream, nuts, fruits, and flavoured yoghurts add a sweet finale — all overseen by an empress with an impeccable eye for elegance and presided over by the emperor himself, a passionate foodie and connoisseur of culinary arts.

Say salaam to Alwan-e-Nemat: A Journey Through Jahangir’s Kitchen, a faithful exploration into the culinary artistry that blossomed during Emperor Jahangir’s reign.

The Mughal empire is a period synonymous with grandeur and cultural efflorescence, architectural marvels and culinary treasures. Based on a 17th-century Persian manuscript, this book offers a rare glimpse into the kitchens of one of India’s most extravagant emperors. Author Salma Yusuf Husain blends history with culinary expertise to present Mughal gastronomy that continues to influence Indian cuisine.

A culinary chronicle

Salma’s journey began during her stint at the All India Radio for Afghan, Persian programme. She had visited Afghanistan a few times and learnt about their food, history and connection to Mughal cuisine. Her interest piqued and she began digging around for culinary accounts of the Mughal emperors. The hunt led to her discovery of a rare manuscript in the National Museum of India. This text, calligraphed on cream-colored paper and bordered with blue margins, is a treasure trove of 374 recipes cataloguing the sophisticated tastes of Jahangir’s court.

“My first feeling upon finding the manuscript was to uncover the real cuisine of the Mughals,” Salma says, speaking to CE. Her decision to translate and curate the recipes stemmed from her desire to preserve and share the authentic flavours that defined Mughal kitchens.

Jahangir’s culinary legacy, enriched by Persian, Central Asian, and Indian traditions, is vividly captured in the recipes. Unlike his ancestor Babur, who preferred Central Asian fare, or Akbar, whose table reflected his Rajasthani alliances, Jahangir embraced the regional flavours of his empire. The manuscript reflects this evolution with recipes that incorporate Gujarati influences, a testament to the emperor’s assimilation into India’s cultural fabric.