Squeeze me, please: Tangy goodness of oranges

HYDERABAD: When it comes to a refreshing and revitalising drink, only a few can compete with the bright, tangy goodness of oranges. Known for its zesty nature and vibrant colour, the fruit is undeniably a global favourite, offering a delightful combination of sweetness and citrusy tang.

One will be surprised to learn that there are over 600 different varieties of oranges worldwide, though only about 10 to 15 are recognised, such as the Navel, Cara Cara, Blood Oranges, and Tangerines. A powerhouse of health benefits, these have an exciting array of flavours, textures and uses. In short, oranges have something for everyone.

First things first: why is orange orange?

Well, orange is orange because of a group of pigments called carotenoids. When an orange is unripe, it contains chlorophyll, the green pigment.

As the fruit ripens, the chlorophyll breaks down, allowing the yellow and orange carotenoids to become visible, giving the fruit its characteristic colour. Interestingly, carotenoids are also responsible for the colour of other fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes.

Orange wasn’t orange before oranges!

Believe it or not, the word ‘orange’ has an intriguing linguistic history that stretches across continents. It all begins with an ancient Sanskrit word called ‘naranga’. Interestingly, it passed through many languages like Persian (narang), Arabic (naranj) and Old French (orenge), before finally becoming ‘orange’ in the 14th century.

The word was widely adopted in English by the 16th century. It wasn’t long before the name for the fruit was also used to describe the colour, thanks to its striking hue. And, what we now call the colour ‘orange’ was directly inspired by the fruit itself.

Sting in the eyes

Remember that sneaky little trick as a kid? You’d press an orange just right, and with a quick squeeze, a burst of citrus oil would shoot out, catching someone off guard. The result? A sting in their eyes and a look of surprise as they rubbed their eyes, trying to shake off the sharp blast.

It was all in good fun of course, but that spray of limonene, the powerful citrus oil, was a reminder of just how potent the peel’s aroma and oils can be.