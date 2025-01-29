Squeeze me, please: Tangy goodness of oranges

HYDERABAD: When it comes to a refreshing and revitalising drink, only a few can compete with the bright, tangy goodness of oranges. Known for its zesty nature and vibrant colour, the fruit is undeniably a global favourite, offering a delightful combination of sweetness and citrusy tang.
One will be surprised to learn that there are over 600 different varieties of oranges worldwide, though only about 10 to 15 are recognised, such as the Navel, Cara Cara, Blood Oranges, and Tangerines. A powerhouse of health benefits, these have an exciting array of flavours, textures and uses. In short, oranges have something for everyone.
First things first: why is orange orange?
Well, orange is orange because of a group of pigments called carotenoids. When an orange is unripe, it contains chlorophyll, the green pigment.
As the fruit ripens, the chlorophyll breaks down, allowing the yellow and orange carotenoids to become visible, giving the fruit its characteristic colour. Interestingly, carotenoids are also responsible for the colour of other fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes.
Orange wasn’t orange before oranges!
Believe it or not, the word ‘orange’ has an intriguing linguistic history that stretches across continents. It all begins with an ancient Sanskrit word called ‘naranga’. Interestingly, it passed through many languages like Persian (narang), Arabic (naranj) and Old French (orenge), before finally becoming ‘orange’ in the 14th century.
The word was widely adopted in English by the 16th century. It wasn’t long before the name for the fruit was also used to describe the colour, thanks to its striking hue. And, what we now call the colour ‘orange’ was directly inspired by the fruit itself.
Sting in the eyes
Remember that sneaky little trick as a kid? You’d press an orange just right, and with a quick squeeze, a burst of citrus oil would shoot out, catching someone off guard. The result? A sting in their eyes and a look of surprise as they rubbed their eyes, trying to shake off the sharp blast.
It was all in good fun of course, but that spray of limonene, the powerful citrus oil, was a reminder of just how potent the peel’s aroma and oils can be.
Health powerhouse
An orange can provide your full daily dose of Vitamin C, boosting immunity and promoting glowing skin. Loaded with antioxidants, oranges help fight off free radicals, while fibre supports digestion and heart health.
The potassium in oranges aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure, and their natural sugars offer a quick energy boost. They are indeed a delicious, nutrient-packed choice your body will thank you for.
Slices of history
Well, oranges are believed to have originated over 4,000 years ago in Southeast Asia, particularly in regions of southern China, India and Vietnam. They started spreading westward, especially in the Middle East through Arab traders by the 9th century.
Sweet oranges were cultivated in China and spread to Europe and America. By the 19th century, oranges were widely cultivated in Florida and California. In the 20th century, orange juice became popular globally, cementing the tangy fruit’s place as a health staple.
Indian zest
India is one of the world’s largest producers, with a thriving citrus industry supporting millions of farmers. The fruit thrives in regions like Nagpur, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The first significant cultivation of oranges, particularly in Nagpur is believed to have started around the 18th century.
Nagpur oranges, known for their sweetness and juiciness, are a celebrated variety and are considered one of the finest citrus fruits in the country. Interestingly, Nagpur is often referred to as the ‘Orange City’. India produces around 10 - 12 million metric tonnes of oranges annually. The country exports around 3000,000 - 400,000 metric tonnes of oranges annually, reaching markets across the Middle East, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, contributing nearly J2,000-`2,500 crore to its economy.
Did you know?
Oranges are water-rich. About 86% of an orange’s weight is water, The Cara Cara orange, with its pinkish-red flesh, is considered one of the sweetest varieties, often compared to candy.
During the Renaissance in Europe, oranges were so rare and expensive that they were often considered a symbol of wealth and prestige
Botanically, an orange is classified as a hesperidium, which is a type of berry with a leathery rind. So, orange is technically a berry
The sweet orange is a natural hybrid between the pomelo and mandarin
Now that you know all about the benefits, history, and versatility of oranges, it’s time to bring this powerhouse into your kitchen. Let’s dive into some delicious orange-inspired creations that will leave you craving oranges!
Sex on the beach
Ingredients
Ice
Vodka: 50 ml
Peach schnapps or peach iced tea: 25 ml
Orange juice: 2 oranges
Cranberry juice: 50 ml
Orange slice to garnish
METHOD
Pour vodka, peach schnapp/iced tea, and juices into a large bowl and stir. Fill two glasses with ice. Pour the drink into the glasses and mix well. Enjoy.
Honey Orange Salmon
Ingredients
Orange juice: 20 ml
Salmon: 1 piece
(250 g slice)
Chopped orange flesh: 30 g
Soy sauce: 5 ml
Salt: to taste
Crushed black pepper: 10 g
Honey: 10 ml
Garlic paste: 5 g
Olive oil: 20 ml
METHOD
Mix orange juice, chopped orange flesh, soy sauce, salt, crushed black pepper, honey, garlic paste, and a portion of the olive oil in a bowl. Now apply this mixture evenly over the salmon slice, ensuring it is well coated. Let the marinated salmon rest for 30 minutes to enhance the flavour. Heat the remaining olive oil in a flat pan (tawa) over medium-low heat. Place the marinated salmon in the pan and shallow fry each side for about 5 minutes, or until it is golden brown and cooked through. Adjust the heat to prevent burning. Garnish the cooked salmon with fresh orange slices.
Orange cheesecake
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE BASE
Digestive biscuits: 200 g
Unsalted butter (melted): 80 g
FOR THE FILLING
Cream cheese: 250 g
Orange zest: 1 tsp
Orange juice (freshly squeezed): 50 ml
Granulated sugar: 100 g
Whipping cream: 200 ml (chilled)
Gelatin: 10g (or 2 tsp)
Water: 30 ml (to dissolve gelatin)
FOR TOPPING
Orange juice: 100 ml
Granulated sugar: 50 g
Gelatin: 5 g (or 1 tsp)
Water: 20 ml (to dissolve gelatin)
Orange slices (optional): for garnish
METHOD
To prepare the base, crush the digestive biscuits into fine crumbs using a food processor or by hand. Mix the biscuit crumbs with melted butter. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a springform pan (8-inch) to form an even layer. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes to set. For the filling, in a bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add orange zest, orange juice, and sugar.
Mix well until the sugar dissolves. Dissolve the gelatin in water by heating gently over a double boiler or microwave. Allow it to cool slightly before adding it to the cream cheese mixture. Whip the chilled cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold it into the cream cheese mixture. Pour the filling over the chilled biscuit base and smooth the top.
Refrigerate for 4-6 hours or until set. For the topping, heat orange juice and sugar in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Dissolve gelatin in water and add it to the orange juice mixture. Let it cool slightly. Pour the topping gently over the set cheesecake. Refrigerate for another 2-3 hours until the topping is firm. Once fully set, carefully remove the cheesecake from the pan. Garnish with fresh orange slices and cheese cream. Slice and serve chilled.
Orange chicken
Ingredients
Egg: 1 (beaten)
Skinless chicken breasts: 2
Ground white pepper: a pinch
Self-raising flour: 6 tbsp
Cornflour: 4 tbsp
Vegetable oil: 2-3 tbsp
Orange: 1 (sliced quartered or halved)
Shredded lettuce
For the orange sauce
Cornflour: 2 tsp
Double-strength
orange cordial: 4 tbsp
Method
In a bowl, mix the beaten egg with a pinch of salt and white pepper. Cut the chicken breasts in half so you have two thin fillets per breast, then add them into the bowl and toss to coat in the egg. Combine both the flours with a pinch of salt, and tip onto a plate. Lift the chicken fillets out of the egg and dip in the flour mixture until fully coated.
Set aside on a plate. Heat the vegetable oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, fry the coated chicken fillets for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden. To make the sauce, combine the cornflour with 2 teaspoon water. Tip the cordial and 150ml water into a medium saucepan, then whisk in the cornflour paste.
Slowly bring to the boil over a low heat, whisking continuously until it becomes translucent and starts to thicken. If the flavour is too strong or the sauce is too thick, add up to 50ml more water. Cut the chicken fillets into strips then scatter over shredded iceberg lettuce. Top with the orange pieces and pour over the sauce.
Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan