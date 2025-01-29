Three minors die in accident on new expressway

HYDERABAD: Three boys who were going to attend the Jagne ki raat prayers were killed in a road accident on the newly opened Dr Manmohan Singh Expressway on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Imran (16), who was studying class 10, Maaz (14) and Ahmed (14), both class VIII students.

According to the police, they informed the family at 12.30 am that they were going to attend the prayers.

The bike on which they were going to prayers at Aramgarh went out of control and hit the median on the flyover and collided with a streetlight pole. The accident occurred near pillar no 53 on the flyover. Attapur SHO R Raghunath said that a case was registered.

Lorry crushes 10-year-old on way to school

Two minors were killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In Shaikpet, a 10-year-old girl, Gaddam Atharvi, lost her life while on her way to school.

According to the Film Nagar police, Atharvi’s father, Gaddam Hema Sunder Reddy, was driving her to school in Manikonda when a lorry, reportedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, rammed into their vehicle from behind. Atharvi came under the lorry’s rear tyres and died on the spot.

In a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy, Tejas Chowdary, died on his way to tuition in Medipally. According to the police, a tipper driver took a turn without using an indicator, causing Tejas’s scooter to collide with the vehicle. Tejas fell under the tipper’s tyres, sustaining a fatal head injury and succumbing to his injuries on the spot.

Police have registered cases and launched investigations.