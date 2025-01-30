An evening of timeless performances

HYDERABAD: WheN everything just clicks, it is truly something special — the performers, the audience, the vibe in the room. That’s what made Raag-O-Rang, Chowrangee’s inaugural event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad, so unforgettable. From the very first note, it was clear this wasn’t just another performance. The energy was electric, and you could feel that something truly magical was happening.

Chowrangee, which means ‘four-coloured’, is also a vibrant cultural hub in Kolkata, where different art forms — theatre, music, dance, and visual arts — all come together.

Dr Santanu Paul, the president of Chowrangee, explained what inspired this initiative, saying, “We started Chowrangee as a modern arts and culture platform for Hyderabad.

We wanted to bring performers — singers, dancers, actors and visual artists — to this city who are either directly or indirectly inspired by Bengal, but have something fresh and inspiring to offer. The goal is to bridge linguistic and religious divides and introduce something new to Hyderabad’s art scene.”

The evening kicked off with Sounak Chattopadhyay, a musician who effortlessly blended tradition with innovation. His performance was a beautiful mix of Rabindra Sangeet, ragas, and his own compositions, including a piece inspired by the love story of Radha and Krishna. The audience was completely captivated, lost in the music, and didn’t want the night to end.

Reflecting on his performance, Sounak said, “It feels amazing to perform in Hyderabad again after such a long time. Last time I was here, I performed at Ravindra Bharathi, and this time, I’m performing at Shilpakala Vedika, which is newer and bigger. I’m excited to present a mix of songs and ragas I’ve never done before, and I hope the audience enjoys the experience.”