Congress dismisses BRS no-confidence threat against Hyderabad mayor, cites procedural hurdles

HYDERABAD: Amid speculation that the Opposition BRS plans to table a no-confidence motion against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, the ruling Congress convened a meeting with its corporators and ex-officio members at Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Congress leaders cited procedural constraints and said that such a motion was unfeasible. They argued that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council completes its four-year term on February 11, rendering the motion technically inadmissible. Additionally, they expressed confidence that the BRS lacks the requisite support to pass the motion.

Speaking to TNIE, Congress corporator Daripally Rajashekar Reddy said that ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu had urged attendees to highlight the developmental achievements of the past year and present the Congress government’s plans for Hyderabad..

He further said, “Even if the BRS moves a no-confidence motion, several corporators from the BRS and BJP would support the Congress, not just the AIMIM.”