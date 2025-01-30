Delving into the Insta society

HYDERABAD: It was 2010 — an era where technology was getting groovier than ever, with everyone eager to be on every social networking platform online. Just as life was getting more virtual, a picture-sharing platform took the world by storm. It was called Instagram. Celebrities went gaga over it and in no time, everyone was on it.

Fast-forward to 15 years later, and it still reigns supreme in the social media space. No wonder that bloggers, influencers, and content creators came together again this year for the Hyderabad Insta Meet 7.0 in Quake Arena, Kondapur. Host Mohd Zubair Ali and other bloggers gave CE the Insta picture.

Zubair, known as @hyderabad.food.diaries on Instagram, said, “Insta Meet 7.0 was a celebration of the blogging community in Hyderabad, bringing together 150 bloggers from diverse niches under one roof.

Over the past few years, this event has become a staple for fostering connections and collaborations.” He added that the scale of brand involvement this year was significantly higher, with more partnerships, interactive stalls, and experiential activities.

The host underscored that Instagram has been extremely beneficial in bridging the gap between content creators and audiences, allowing bloggers to create their personal brands and offering a platform for authentic storytelling.

“Bloggers benefit by showcasing their expertise, increasing their influence, monetising their content, and collaborating with global and local brands. For users, it serves as a source of inspiration, discovery and community building. It’s a win-win for both sides,” he explained, adding that Instagram could improve in some ways.

“To enhance content quality, Instagram could promote original and niche content over trends and repetitive formats. Introducing better analytics tools, improved algorithm transparency and support for creators in smaller niches would also help. Additionally, reducing the emphasis on ads and encouraging organic reach would create a fairer platform,” he said.

Dr Faiza Anam, who goes by @faezah_anam on Instagram, said that the Insta Meet was nothing short of spectacular. She expressed, “This year’s meet was a perfect celebration with live music, engaging games, and an opportunity to connect with so many influencers.”

Kashif Ali Khan, whose profile is @kreate_with_kashif, pointed out that this year’s Insta Meet was a vibrant celebration of creativity, connection, and collaboration.