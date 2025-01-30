GHMC budget meet set for showdown as BRS, BJP, AIMIM target mayor over city issues

HYDERABAD: Sparks are likely to fly during the eighth special (Budget) meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by the 10th ordinary meeting of the council, scheduled at the GHMC head office on Thursday.
BRS, BJP and AIMIM corporators are set to corner Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and GHMC authorities over the lack of development in the city over the past year. However, moving a no-confidence motion against the mayor or deputy mayor is not on their agenda. The mayor’s four-year term is set to conclude on February 11.
The GHMC Standing Committee has approved the draft Budget estimate of approximately Rs 8,440 crore for 2025–26, which will be tabled in the council for approval on Thursday.
The BRS has criticised the Congress government for cancelling several development projects sanctioned by the previous BRS government, such as the SRDP and SNDP, terming it the wrong move. It has also expressed concerns over poor sanitation management.
With garbage accumulating across the city, the risk of disease increases, the party has said, adding that it would raise issues regarding the lack of desilting of stormwater drains and nalas, along with the non-implementation of six guarantees promised by the government.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao has claimed that people living in the city have lost faith in the current government. He has instructed MLAs and corporators to focus on Hyderabad-related issues in the coming months.
The BJP, led by MP K Laxman and senior leaders, held a preparatory meeting with its GHMC corporators at the party state office in Hyderabad ahead of the council meeting. The party has resolved to highlight public issues and expose the government’s failures in addressing citizens’ concerns, which they claim have worsened significantly. BJP corporators have stated that sanitation has deteriorated, cases of viral fevers are rising, and road conditions have worsened.
Meanwhile, AIMIM corporators intend to raise issues related to sanitation, non-functional streetlights, nala desilting problems and the lack of cooperation from GHMC authorities in addressing grievances raised by elected representatives.
Security arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the meeting, with over 50 marshals set to be deployed. Meanwhile, civic body commissioner K Ilambarithi held a meeting with the heads of GHMC departments at Buddha Bhavan on Wednesday.