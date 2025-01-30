Nagoba Jatara’s timeless legacy

HYDERABAD: One of the largest tribal festivals in India, Nagoba Jatara is a grand event of immense cultural, spiritual, and social significance for the Gond tribes. Celebrated annually in Adilabad district, this vibrant festival draws thousands of devotees and visitors, showcasing the unique traditions and deep-rooted customs of indigenous tribal communities. Capturing these extraordinary moments, city-based filmmaker Jennifer Alphonse has launched a coffee table book celebrating the festival.

Discussing the inspiration behind her book, Jennifer shares, “This coffee table book is the culmination of a profound journey that began in 2018. It was inspired by a realisation during the making of my documentary film on the Nagoba Jatara festival.

Year after year, I returned to the festival, capturing moments of raw beauty, unfiltered emotion, and timeless tradition. Through the lens of my camera, I sought to reveal the soul of the Nagoba Jatara — a world where each portrait tells a story and every gesture carries the weight of past generations.”

She further explains, “The primary purpose of this book is to document the sacred rituals and customs of the Gond tribes, which are at risk of disappearing due to the relentless march of modernity. These traditions, passed down through generations, may not survive without preservation. At the same time, the book aims to showcase to the world the existence of an ancient tribe that meticulously upholds its ancestral heritage and remains deeply committed to passing it on to future generations.”

However, the journey was far from easy. “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Jennifer reveals, adding, “It involved many sleepless nights, barefoot shoots (as the sacred grounds prohibited footwear), and enduring extreme cold weather conditions — it can drop to 1°C in Adilabad. Of course, funds were the biggest hurdle! Every time I saved money, I would invest it into the next shoot, which prolonged the process significantly.”

Despite the challenges, the experience has been deeply rewarding. “Witnessing these rare and profound cultural practices, which very few have the privilege to experience, has been a humbling honour. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and hope to continue exploring hidden cultures, uncovering their stories, and preserving their timeless traditions for generations to come,” she says.