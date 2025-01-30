SpanTrik aims for the stars with India’s first fully reusable rocket

HYDERABAD: Space — it has always boggled our brains, hasn’t it? When the human race had supposedly had enough of their conquests on land, the next stop was the Moon. The Russians and Americans battled it out, and Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon on July 21, 1969.

Over the next few decades, numerous countries became strong players in the aerospace field, including India. In recent years, space has wriggled into the dreams of Indian startups, which are creating intelligent technologies that will help humankind take many giant leaps in space — like SpanTrik’s fully reusable rocket.

Founded in 2022 by Hitendra Singh and Kajal Rajbhar, T-Hub-incubated aerospace startup SpanTrik was born from a dream of changing how humanity approaches space exploration. “Traditional rockets are magnificent feats of engineering but incredibly wasteful. After a mission, most of the rocket is lost, falling into the ocean. That’s why we are building ‘Raven’, a fully reusable rocket designed to change the game,” explains Kajal.

What is a reusable rocket?

A reusable rocket is one that can launch into space, deliver its payload, and return safely to Earth, ready to be refuelled and flown again. Kajal points out, “By reusing rocket components like the engines, fuel tanks, and other critical parts, we can save up to 90% of the costs associated with each launch.”

Raven, the next-gen rocket

To hit the skies and beyond in 2028, Raven is the aerospace startup’s flagship project, designed for all kinds of missions, be it deploying mega constellations of satellites, carrying payloads to the Moon, or even supporting the human race’s steps toward Mars.

“Raven can carry 8 to 22 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 5 tonnes to Mars. What sets it apart is its green propulsion system, which uses LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LOX (Liquid Oxygen). These fuels are environmentally friendly, aligning with our commitment to sustainability,” Kajal shares.

The rocket will have two stages — the first is VTVL (Vertical Takeoff Vertical Landing), which means it will return to the launch site with precision. The second stage is equipped with an OID (Orbital Inflatable Decelerator) to ensure a safe and controlled re-entry. “This level of innovation allows us to reuse every major part of the rocket,” notes the founder.

Leapfrogger: Testing the future

“Before we fly Raven, we need to test and perfect our ideas. That’s where Leapfrogger comes in. It is a scaled-down version of Raven, designed to replicate Raven’s launch and landing processes. We are planning to test Leapfrogger’s VTVL capabilities in September 2025.