Man uses fake ID for selfie with CM at Secretariat

HYDERABAD: A major security lapse at the Telangana Secretariat came to light after a man, posing as a government employee, infiltrated the tightly-guarded complex and attempted to take a selfie with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after his press conference on Tuesday.

According to Telangana Special Protection Force (TGSPF) officials, the accused, Tadakamala Bhaskar Rao, had entered the building multiple times over the past few years using a counterfeit ID card, which indicated that he was a junior assistant in the Revenue department, issued on June 5, 2020.

Following the chief minister’s press conference on January 28, a duty personnel saw Bhaskar “roaming suspiciously” in the corridor of the ground floor and attempting to take a selfie with the chief minister in the background, the FIR said.