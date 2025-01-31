Real estate firm owner held for cheating people

The police said the accused started the construction business — Sri Laxmi Magnus Constructions and Bhavana GLC Crib — at Malakpet in 2018. “The brochure of her business mentioned that 150, 120, 200 and 300 sq. yd villas are constructed with facilities, including a swimming pool, Yoga room, and other facilities,” the police said, adding that the accused did not provide the mentioned facilities, thereby cheating innocent people.

According to a complaint filed on March 14, 2023, Vijayalaxmi allegedly sent around 50 men to Bhavana GLC Cribs Society to damage the society park board, installed by the municipal commissioner, and also demolish sports equipment. They threatened the security guard and pushed him at the entrance.

In another complaint filed on May 28, 2022, the tehsildar complained against her for encroaching on Katwa Cheruvu of Mallampet village. The police disclosed that on interrogation the accused voluntarily admitted to have been guilty of seven offences filed against her.