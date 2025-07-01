Choked Saroornagar nala in Hyderabad breeds mosquitoes, misery

HYDERABAD: A nala near the Saroornagar masjid has turned into a dumping site for garbage and sewage, blocking the water flow and raising health and safety concerns among local residents. The drain, located beside a main road and close to residential and religious areas, is choked with plastic waste, domestic garbage, and construction debris.

The sluice gate meant to regulate water flow is clogged with trash, causing the water to stagnate and overflow with foam and a strong stench. The situation has worsened over the last few months, residents say, with no visible response from civic authorities.

“This nala has become a mini landfill,” Shabbir Ahmed, a shopkeeper nearby, told TNIE. “We pray at the masjid next to this, and we have to walk through this stink daily. It’s disrespectful and unhealthy.”

“I posted about the issue on X tagging GHMC thrice. Still no steps have been taken to address the issue. Just imagine the mess this nala can cause during rains,” Pratyush, a social activist, told TNIE.