Choked Saroornagar nala in Hyderabad breeds mosquitoes, misery
HYDERABAD: A nala near the Saroornagar masjid has turned into a dumping site for garbage and sewage, blocking the water flow and raising health and safety concerns among local residents. The drain, located beside a main road and close to residential and religious areas, is choked with plastic waste, domestic garbage, and construction debris.
The sluice gate meant to regulate water flow is clogged with trash, causing the water to stagnate and overflow with foam and a strong stench. The situation has worsened over the last few months, residents say, with no visible response from civic authorities.
“This nala has become a mini landfill,” Shabbir Ahmed, a shopkeeper nearby, told TNIE. “We pray at the masjid next to this, and we have to walk through this stink daily. It’s disrespectful and unhealthy.”
“I posted about the issue on X tagging GHMC thrice. Still no steps have been taken to address the issue. Just imagine the mess this nala can cause during rains,” Pratyush, a social activist, told TNIE.
Fathima Begum, a local resident and mother of two, expressed concern about health issues. “Mosquitoes have increased, and children fall sick often. During rains, the garbage overflows onto the street. We are scared it will cause infections.”
Mansi Kumar, who lives in a building facing the nala, added, “The stench is constant. Every time we open our windows, it comes in. We are being forced to not stand on our balcony due to the stench from the nala. The government should act before it becomes worse during the monsoon.”
Residents and commuters also fear vehicle skidding as the water mixes with garbage and floods the streets.
Environmental groups warn that if the nala is not cleared soon, it will carry pollutants into the Saroornagar lake, worsening water quality. “The nala connects to downstream lakes. If this continues, the lake ecosystem will be severely affected,” said a local volunteer from an environmental NGO.
Despite repeated complaints, residents say there has been no regular cleaning or enforcement. They are now demanding immediate intervention from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).