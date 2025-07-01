If ceasefire with Pak possible, why not with Maoists: Telangana Congress chief

HYDERABAD: In a sharp reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism of Telangana Congress’ appeal for initiating talks with Maoists, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday wondered why a ceasefire and peace talks were not possible with left wing extremists, who are Indian citizens.

He asked: “When the same is possible with Pakistan with the intervention of US President Donald J Trump, why not with Maoists?”

Speaking to the media on Monday after inspecting the arrangements for the proposed public meeting on July 4 at LB Stadium alongside ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, MLAs and MPs, the TPCC chief said that Amit Shah was making accusations against the Congress as if the party was financing left-wing extremism.

He clarified that the Maoists only sought a ceasefire and peace talks. “We only requested a ceasefire with Maoists. Amit Shah is portraying it in different shades,” he said.

Stating that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a public meeting in the city against the “fascist rule” by BJP at the Centre on July 4, he said that the party delegates from Gram Panchayat president to state office-bearers will attend the public meeting. He said the Political Affairs Committee, and extended Political Executive Committee meetings will be held the same day.