Pullela Gopichand: Coaching feels like an extension of playing

How do you feel about this new wellness clinic opening at your academy?

I’m very excited. It’s a beautiful space. In today’s world, whether for athletes or anyone, health, longevity, and well-being have become priorities. What we’ve built here with The Wellness Co really stands out. From oxygen chambers to cryotherapy, hot-cold therapies, and advanced training modalities, there’s a lot to offer, not just for athletes, but for anyone looking to enhance their well-being.

What inspired your partnership with The Wellness Co?

As sportspersons, we’ve always needed these kinds of therapies. But finding them under one roof was almost impossible. We had to travel long distances for a hypoxic chamber, cryotherapy, or an infrared sauna. The Wellness Co offers all of this together, with expert guidance, the best technology, and a calming environment. That’s what made this collaboration feel right.