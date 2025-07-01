Hyderabad

Recbio, Biological E ink deal for HPV9 vaccine

The partnership aims to meet the growing global demand for cervical cancer prevention, the release said, adding that large-scale manufacturing will begin after the technology transfer is complete.
HYDERABAD: Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co. Ltd, a leading Chinese biopharmaceutical firm, has entered into a licensing and technology transfer agreement with Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited (BE) for its Recombinant 9-valent HPV (HPV9) vaccine, REC603.

The HPV9 vaccine is designed to protect against nine strains of Human Papillomavirus, including those linked to cervical, vulvar, vaginal, anal, oropharyngeal cancers and genital warts. Under the agreement, BE will receive exclusive rights to commercialise the vaccine in India and participate in global tenders by UNICEF and PAHO.

According to a release, Recbio will supply the Drug Substance (DS) and transfer formulation, filling and packaging technologies to BE. DS production technology will also be transferred at a later stage. Recbio has started sharing the necessary technical expertise, materials and knowledge with BE to begin local production. It will also support BE through clinical development and regulatory approvals.

The partnership aims to meet the growing global demand for cervical cancer prevention, the release said, adding that large-scale manufacturing will begin after the technology transfer is complete.

Dr Liu Yong, Recbio’s chairman and CEO, called the deal a major step in global expansion. Mahima Datla, MD of BE, said the partnership reflects their commitment to making life-saving vaccines more accessible and affordable.

