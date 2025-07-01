Rhythm Over Rules with Akash Kamble

Throughout the centuries, belly dancing has evolved from a classical art form into a global stage phenomenon. From its humble origins, it has been embraced and adapted into diverse dance traditions worldwide, including India. Since the early 2000s, belly dancing has gained traction in the country, thanks to Bollywood numbers, fusion styles, and the efforts of passionate performers like 22-year-old Akash Kamble, who is helping bring this art form to Hyderabad.

Born and raised in the city, Akash’s love for dance began early. He grew up watching Bollywood songs and learning choreography from YouTube. But his father, a blackbelt boxer, disapproved. “He wanted me to take up sports like him,” Akash recalls, adding, “He’d say, ‘I’ll teach you boxing so you don’t have to dance,’ but I wasn’t interested. I even joined a government hostel in 5th grade just to avoid his pestering.”

It was in 6th grade that Akash first encountered classical dance during a school cultural event. “I was mesmerised by a senior’s performance. I asked her how she learned to dance like that, and she told me she was learning Kathak,” he shares. Intrigued, Akash turned to YouTube, learning Kathak basics through ‘Dance with Madhuri’ tutorials.

But leaving home didn’t end his challenges. While some teachers — Lakshmi, Ramya, and Padmadevi — supported him, many classmates and faculty members mocked his passion for dance. Things changed in 2017 when a new principal, Parmeshwari ma’am, joined the school. “After our welcome dance for her, she told me she wanted to see me perform more. I asked her where she’d been all this time — she truly felt like a blessing,” Akash says.