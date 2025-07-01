Seethakka seeks more Central funds for Telangana Anganwadi schemes

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister D Seethakka has urged Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi to release more funds for the implementation of Anganwadi schemes in Telangana.
On Monday, Seethakka met the Union minister at the Shamshabad airport where the latter stopped en rout to Delhi from Maharashtra.
Stating that the state government is spending more funds on Anganawadi schemes, in particular, and others such as Arogya Lakshmi and Poshan-2.0, she submitted a representation to Annapurna Devi requesting for more financial support from the Union government.
She informed the Union minister that Telangana unlike other states is providing retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers and helpers, stressing the need for increase in the support from the Centre.
She said: “While the state government is paying Rs 10,950 and Rs 6,450 as salaries to Anganwadi teachers and helpers respectively, the Union government is giving Rs 2,700 for teachers and Rs 1,350 for helpers as its share. So, there is a need to increase the Central government’s share.”
Stating that about 11,000 Anganwadi centres are operating from rented buildings, she urged the Union minister to sanction funds for construction of own buildings.
In her representation to the Union minister, Seethakka said that the state government is providing 200 ML milk per day for each pregnant and lactating women under the Arogya Lakshmi scheme and considering extending the same to children as well.