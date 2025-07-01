Seethakka seeks more Central funds for Telangana Anganwadi schemes

HYDERABAD: Women and Child Welfare Minister D Seethakka has urged Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi to release more funds for the implementation of Anganwadi schemes in Telangana.

On Monday, Seethakka met the Union minister at the Shamshabad airport where the latter stopped en rout to Delhi from Maharashtra.

Stating that the state government is spending more funds on Anganawadi schemes, in particular, and others such as Arogya Lakshmi and Poshan-2.0, she submitted a representation to Annapurna Devi requesting for more financial support from the Union government.

She informed the Union minister that Telangana unlike other states is providing retirement benefits to Anganwadi teachers and helpers, stressing the need for increase in the support from the Centre.