Set up material price fixing panels for Indiramma houses: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the ongoing construction of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to constitute price fixation committees at the mandal level to determine the rates of steel, cement, bricks, and sand.

On Monday, he chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilization at the Secretariat. Ministers and sub-committee members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and D Sridhar Babu also attended the meeting.

The group of ministers began by reviewing the progress made on department-wise decisions taken during previous meetings. A key decision discussed was ensuring the availability of sand to the general public across the state. Officials informed the committee that 20 sand sale centers have already been established.

The sub-committee recommended expediting the setting up of additional centers, particularly in market yards and on government lands. The ministers also reviewed the status of applications under the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS).