Sing and swing with siblings

Of course, transitioning from intimate jams to large audiences had its challenges. “The only real challenge we faced was moving from a crowd of 50 to 500, and now we’re looking at 2,000. As the numbers grow, that personal connection tends to fade a little. But we’re putting in our 100 percent to make sure each session still feels personal. Another big challenge is to not fight on stage, that’s very important. (laughs) Beyond that, this journey has been magical and inspiring. The love we’ve received is rare and heartwarming. That’s what keeps us going. It feels like one big family, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to build here,” Raghav admits.

They make it a point to keep their sessions substance-free. “In all our sessions so far, we have always made sure there is no alcohol or food being served. Even at venues like antiSOCIAL, AirLive, Hard Rock Cafe and JW Marriott, alcohol was stopped because this is more of a movement, an initiative, a project rather than just a band playing while people have fun. We want people to realise how crucial music is for healing, how important it is to calm the mind especially in a world where we are glued to screens all the time. These are substance-free jamming sessions where people sit on the floor and just jam, this setting is called baithak,” expresses Raghav.

Despite the fame, everything from video edits to social media responses is handled by the two of them. “We do everything ourselves because that’s the only way we feel truly connected to people through social media and our jam sessions. The four mediums we use are Instagram, YouTube, our WhatsApp community and our website. Even with hundreds of DMs pending, we personally

respond to each of them. Every video and edit is made by us. It’s difficult managing shows and content, but we still do it because the personal touch matters. We’ve never used paid marketing, it’s all organic. We’re not here to impose anything. If people feel connected, they’ll come. That’s what jamming means to us,” says Prachi.

Their lives outside music are just as full: Raghav is a CFA holder and Prachi, an fix income trader. “This is just a passion project for us,” Raghav laughs adding, “I hope this paper doesn’t reach her manager.” They juggle shows around weekends and sick days, and still show up with everything they’ve got.

Looking ahead, they’re planning an India tour, international shows in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, and a dream of a mega jamming session with over 2,000 people. But through it all, their parents have remained their biggest cheerleaders. “They’ve been to every show and still listen like it’s the first time,” smiles Prachi.

Ask them their favourite songs and the answers come easily. “Lag Ja Gale,” says Raghav. “Bade Acche Lagte Hain,” adds Prachi. Just like their music, their bond is simple, honest and deeply felt, no stage, no pretense, just rhythm, love and a lot of heart.